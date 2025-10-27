COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE VOICE 26th OCTOBER 2025.

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – SPECIAL BIRTHDAY GREETINGS – It is always such a pleasure to send Birthday greetings to a resident– this time it is doubly so, because they go to a special, well known and much respected resident – ROY MATTHEWS. Roy and his family have been long time residents within Ewhurst Parish for a great number of years, living, working and raising their family within the community, taking part in a number of societies and generally supporting the community along the way. Roy is a quiet (ish!), kind, cheerful man, unassuming but with a wide knowledge of subjects that often surprise you! Like many of us, he has suffered some health concerns –but just gets on with life with a smile for everyone which it is why it’s such a treat to send “SPECIAL 80th BIRTHDAY GREETINGS" to this lovely, friendly man – enjoy your special day Roy.

E.P.C. & VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES – COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES – (C.O.S.) A very warm welcome is extended to all residents – whether longstanding or have recently moved into our lovely parish, - so please come along and join us in these 'gatherings' and make use of this valuable community space. The next date to add to your calendar/diary will be on Monday November 3rd. between 12 Noon and 2.00pm. As always, lovely, plain and simple refreshments will be on offer with a choice of hot or cold drinks. This delicious lunch is FREE to our residents, so please come along enjoy the food, the friendship and time spent amongst warm and welcoming people. Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for future events. -- please tell us what you’d like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us all.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS W.I. The members are looking forward to enjoying the next meeting on TUESDAY NOVEMBER 4th. 2pm. in Staplecross Village Hall, TN32 5QG. This month we will welcome our guest speaker – Delia Taylor - who will be telling us all about “80 Years of Desert Island Discs” We are a warm, friendly and welcoming group of ladies, from all walks of life, of all ages and with varying interests to share, which only adds to the fun and companionship. For further information regarding this lively, friendly and very welcoming W.I. please contact Pauline - on 01580~830570 to see what delights are awaiting us for the remainder of 2025.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - 'GRAND JUMBLE SALE' - This is organised to take place on Saturday November 8th. and will be held in the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. All jumble donations can be brought to the Village Hall on the morning of the sale, from 9.30am onwards. There promises to be lots of amazing bargains galore for the clever shopper -with a superb cake stall, a raffle stall and to help boost your stamina - welcome refreshments will be available throughout. Doors open at 2.00pm and admission is just 20p. Come and grab a bargain !

VINEHALL SCHOOL – INTERNATIONAL CLASSICAL CONCERT SERIES - This new season – 37th - continues with another delightful musical performance which will take place at ‘Marlborough House’, Vinehall School on Saturday NOVEMBER 8th 2025 at 3.pm. Here you will enjoy the music of ‘Calidore String Quartete with a delightful programme. Sounds like the beginning of another successful season for classical music lovers. For full details/free mailing/tickets etc, please phone 01580~883092 or write to:A. G. Whitehouse, c/o Marlborough House, Vinehall School, Robertsbridge, East Sussex. TN32 5JL. Email: [email protected]

EWHURST PARISH ~ COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS TREE. ~ ADVANCE NOTIFICATION ~ Helping to spread a little festive cheer around our parish, Ewhurst Parish Council will once again be providing the Community Christmas Trees for the enjoyment of all of its residents. The Staplecross tree will be erected on the front lawn of our Village Hall on THURSDAY. NOVEMBER 13th - in readiness for the Annual Community Christmas Tree - 'LIGHTING UP CEREMONY’ the following MONDAY (17th) Now for A CHEEKY APPEAL ~If any strong armed chaps could spare us just a few minutes to help erect this tree, and get it – securely fixed in place, - it would be so very much appreciated – more so because we’re all getting on a bit now and our huff ‘n’ puff is now almost a whisper ! This should take approximately 30/45 minutes. Please call 01580~831881 or Steve on:07769~714624 or John on 07748~483823 to let us know you'll be available to lend a hand! 'SWITCHING ON’ CEREMONY ADVANCE NOTIFICATION On MONDAY November 17th approximately 2.pm is when - School curriculum AND weather permitting - the pupils of our brilliant Primary School will all come along for a very special event. A cheerful Christmas Carol - or two – is always enthusiastically sung and then the countdown to the 'switch on' will begin...and low & behold (fingers crossed !) the tree will magically light up! The pupils always love this little treat - especially when chosen to work the magical console that sends out the message to light up the tree. Any resident who would like to come and watch this would be very welcome...... Mums & Dads, Grandma's & Grandpa's. -Families & Friends, Neighbours, --- Everyone is welcome to come along and watch this charming little event. It only takes a few minutes and the children just love to see the Community Christmas Tree come to life! Please come & join in the carols. Perhaps a mince pie or even a nip of mulled wine (NON ALCOHOLIC – for those driving ! ) or a hot cuppa - on offer this year, - might help to moisten those vocal cords! - We all look forward to seeing you there !

ADVANCE NOTIFICATION - EWHURST & STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL TRUSTEES’-This is to inform you of a ‘Pre-Christmas’ delight which will take the form of a table top “Winter Market” and this will be held in the Village Hall Staplecross on Saturday November 29th – between 10.am - 1.pm. Naturally this is to encourage you to pop along and peruse the stalls and which will in turn - hopefully help out with the annual worry of ‘What to give to ??? this year ? The stalls at present include; jewellery;- hand made soaps;- plants;- W.I. lots of hand made gifts – cakes etc. Many more items are sure to be included here to ease the strain and stress of “Christmas Shopping “ I understand there may be still a table or two vacant, so if this is an outlet suitable for your craft skills, why not contact the organiser Sue – on 01580~831775, who can provide you with all the information you need to help make this another successful Winter time event for all participants.

CHURCH SERVICES -Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will continue with a Holy Communion service (CW) on Sunday November. All Saints – 4th before Advent at 9.30am at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. A Family Service followed by refreshments will take place at St. Giles church Bodiam directly after at 11.15am. There will be NO service at Mark’s church Staplecross today. Please remember - Food Bank Collections at St. James, Ewhurst are on the 1st of every month. Every donation – large or small – is always gratefully received and warmly appreciated – even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please also note the following: MORNING PRAYER: Is said in St. James church on Wednesday mornings 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS: Opportunity to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket’ – is again available at both St. James and St. Giles churches, to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one~ a friend, family or a neighbour or just for humanity. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance ~ especially Baptisms ~ Weddings ~ or sadly, Funerals, then please get in touch, via the church telephone 01580~830925. This is checked daily and all calls are returned. Help in some way is still always at hand and still always, so generously given, so do please contact us.

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? -PLEASE CONTACT ME -If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future ~ whatever the nature and however large or small it is, and you’d like some extra FREE advertising coverage for it ~ courtesy of SussexWorld Newspapers ~ then please do get in touch. The children will be back at school, holidays & long leisurely lazy days and the record breaking summer heatwaves are becoming distant memories. ~ The clocks have gone back, the days are shortening and the weather is begining it’s change towards a glorious winter wonderland as Christmas silently approaches. Many events are being planned I’m sure, for lots of enjoyable and interesting events for the benefit of our community, so if this includes you ~ be it a sporting event ~ a sociable or a charitable happening please let me know so I can include it in this column. If it’s of interest to you ~it’s of interest to us. It is never too early to send me any of the details and to tell us what you are planning and how we can help.