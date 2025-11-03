Staplecross Village Voice

Community Matters

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS – REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY - CHURCH SERVICES for ‘ARMISTICE DAY'. Service of Remembrances will be carried out on this special day, in ALL three churches of our parish.The date of 11th day of the 11th month and especially at 11.00am is a special moment for people the world over. It was a date immortalised forever, when the world held its breath as the fighting was suspended on the 'Western Front' in 1918 .This was to allow Germany and the Allies to reach a peace agreement.

The guns fell silent at 11am. Remembrance Sunday, in the U.K. is held on the second Sunday of November that commemorates British service members who have died in wars and other military conflicts since the onset of World War 1. By tradition, a two-minute period of silence is observed throughout the country at 11am, and church services and other ceremonial gatherings take place during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A nationally televised remembrance service, generally attended by politicians, religious leaders, military personnel, and members of the British royal family, has been held for decades at the Cenotaph monument in central London. The holiday has its origins in 'Armistice Day' which was dedicated in Great Britain on Nov. 11, 1919, in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the peace agreement that ended World War I. Please come along to any of the services which will take place at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green at 9.30am – at St. Giles, Bodiam at 10.55am followed by the Act of Remembrance at the Village War Memorial and at St. Mark’s Staplecross at 3.30pm.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB - 'GRAND JUMBLE SALE' - This is organised to take place on Saturday, November 8 and will be held in the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, TN32 5QG. All jumble donations can be brought to the Village Hall on the morning of the sale, from 9.30am onwards. There promises to be lots of amazing bargains galore for the clever shopper -with a superb cake stall, a raffle stall and to help boost your stamina - welcome refreshments will be available throughout. Doors open at 2.00pm and admission is just 20p. Come and grab a bargain !

BODIAM QUIZ NIGHT - A FUND-RAISING 'PUB QUIZ' ~ A 'PUB QUIZ' - that most popular of evening entertainment - especially when colder and darker wintery nights begin to draw in - is being arranged at The Castle Inn, Bodiam and the date is for Wednesday, November 12 at 6.30pm for 7pm. Still time to grab your seats for a great fun evening out with family and friends. The cost is at £15:00 per head - but this does include a superb supper. All proceeds will go towards the upkeep of St. Giles church, Bodiam. Tables will be for up to 6 people - if you'd like to make a table of friends. For more information and to book your place, please contact via email: [email protected]

GARDENING & WILDLIFE INTEREST GROUP. With the sad demise of the Ewhurst, Staplecross & Bodiam Garden Society several months ago, a gap had formed in the wake of this, leaving many ‘horticultural – but not necessarily ‘green-fingered’ folk without a group to share this interest with. In view of this, - a new and different group has formed – ‘the “Gardening & Wildlife Interest Group’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new informal group aims to be a social gathering for anyone from any of the villages – Bodiam, Cripps Corner, Ewhurst and Staplecross – who would like to learn about and share their love and knowledge of gardening and wildlife. The inaugural meeting is to be Friday, November 14, 7pm to 8.30pm.This group will then meet on the second Friday of each month 7-8.30pm at The Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green. There will be an ‘on-the-door charge of £3:00 per person to cover the cost of refreshments and the hire of the hall. For further information of this gathering, please contact: [email protected]

BODIAM BONFIRE NIGHT –This is another exciting and noisy night in the programme of our local Bonfire Societies Celebratory Events. This will take place on Friday, November 14. This one is very close to home & is always a popular event – and with FREE ENTRY - it's sure to be very busy and noisy. It'll be held at The Castle Inn, in the centre of Bodiam and directly opposite the iconic Bodiam Castle site. A substantial bonfire is promised here which will be lit at 6pm and will be accompanied- as always - by a fantastic firework display.

To keep everyone feeling happy and to aid with the ambience – the food stands will include a hog roast – soups – a chip van and a chilli outlet – with veggie & vegan options available. Parking will be available at the National Trust car park, - so please park pretty to allow for the large turnout and to avoid disappointment. For all further information, please contact 01580~ 830330. Please remember this is another dark village, so come prepared with warm clothing, suitable shoes and torches !

E.P.C. & Village Hall Trustees – COMMUNITY OPEN SPACES – (C.O.S.) A very warm welcome is extended to all residents – whether longstanding or have recently moved into our lovely parish, - so please come along and join us and make use of this valuable community space. The next date to add to your calendar/diary will be on Monday. November 17 between 12 Noon and 2pm. As always, lovely, plain and simple refreshments will be on offer with a choice of hot or cold drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This delicious lunch is FREE to our residents, so please come along enjoy the food, the friendship and time spent amongst warm and welcoming people. Lots of interesting ideas are being considered for future events. -- please tell us what you’d like to occur here and perhaps come & help us make it happen ! For all further information of these few sociable hours please contact Sue Lyne on 01580~831775 who would be delighted to tell you of the many exciting treats left in store for us all.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB – The next monthly meeting for this popular 'over 60's, sociable dining group is on Wednesday, November 19. at 12.30pm. inStaplecross Village Hall. With a delicious two course luncheon to enjoy – followed by tea/coffee - then the raffle draw, -and finishing with the announcements of all the local events being undertaken within our welcoming community, it’s not surprising just how popular this little ‘luncheon club’ has become.

We are always very happy to welcome those - of a certain age (60+) - to come along and join us. If you are new to the village or close by, this is a superb way of meeting new friends and joining in the various activities that are announced at the end of the meal. The cost of these delicious two course meals – which also include tea or coffee, is all for the miserly sum of £7:00 per person. To avoid food wastage and allow for smooth running of this meeting, booking is essential, so please reserve your place by contacting Sallie: on 01580~830000 or Pauline on: 01580~830570

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - 'OPEN MEETING' Ewhurst Parish Council - Concluding their monthly 'Open Meetings', - the next meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 19 at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. at 7.00pm. Please Note: This will be the last EPC ‘Open Meeting’ for 2025 as EPC DO NOT MEET in December. Please come along and meet your local Councillors - from all levels. - not just your local Parish Councillors, but from Rother District Council, as well as East Sussex County Council. They are here to serve you and will have the parish of Ewhurst - as well as your best interests at heart. They always do their best to help solve any problems or concerns you may have - it's what they are here to do. Please come along - Ask your questions and 'Have Your Say".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHURCH SERVICES - REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY – SUNDAY NOVEMBER 9 . A short, simple invitation is sent to all residents of our parish to come along and join us for our Act of Remembrance on Sunday, November 9. This will take place at the War Memorial in Staplecross where a few prayers and acknowledgements will be spoken here, As always, this will take place at 11am.

Everyone is welcome to attend and it is with a little pride and a lot of humility to see this group increasing yearly as we all gather to give our simple prayers and thanks to all the fallen of all wars. CHURCH SERVICES - for the parish of Ewhurst will continue on REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY – Sunday, November 9, with a Said Communion Service (BCP) at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst at 8.30am. followed by a Remembrance Service at 9.30am at the War Memorial within the churchyard. At St. Giles church, Bodiam – a Remembrance Service will take place at the earlier time of 10.55am – followed at 12 Noon by the Act of Remembrance Service at the village War Memorial.

At St. Mark’s church, Staplecross, a Remembrance Service will take place here at a later time of 3.30pm. Please remember that ‘Food Bank Collections’ at St.James, Ewhurst Green are on the 1st of every month. Every donation is always gratefully received and warmly welcomed - even more so in these difficult and worrying times. Please Note the following: MORNING PRAYER will be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green, every Wednesday morning at 8.30am. PRAYER REQUESTS; - Opportunities to leave requests for prayers – the ‘prayer basket' is available again at both churches to enable anyone who wishes to have a prayer said for a loved one - a neighbour, friend or just for humanity!

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further guidance or assistance - however large or small - especially Baptisms - Weddings - and sadly - Funerals, then for the time being please get in touch with any of the Church Wardens. For St. James church Ewhurst Green 01580 830601. ~ For St. Mark's church, Staplecross ~01580~830830 For St. Giles church, Bodiam ~ 01580~830203 or 01580 830327. Messages can still be left on the Rectory telephone - 01580~830925 - and are dealt with daily. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given so please do contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU NEWS FOR THIS COLUMN ? PLEASE CONTACT ME. - If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature and however large or small & you'd like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then do please get in touch. If it's of interest to you - it's of interest to us. It's never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Christmas is sneakily just around the corner, so don’t delay or miss out ! So please do contact me and let me help spread your news !