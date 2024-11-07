Star of The Voice UK Nadia Eide brings her concert tour Winter Light to Eastbourne

Chart-topping soprano and star of The Voice UK presents Winter Light.

Local choirs will perform with ITV's 'The Voice' star Nadia Edie on her Winter Light UK Christmas tour at St. Saviour's Church in Eastbourne on December 1, raising funds and awareness for environmental charity Earth Trust.

Nadia catapulted to fame when she appeared on ITV as the only classical singer on The Voice UK 2021. Her four-and-a-half octave range blew the coaches away securing her spot as a finalist of Team will.i.am.

Critically acclaimed on stage as an opera and musical theatre star, she is now breaking the mould of the classical crossover genre, receiving standing ovations for her concert shows. This November and December she is touring her hugely successful Christmas concert tour Winter Light, which is taking place in beautiful churches and cathedrals around the UK this Christmas.

Earth Trust Charity

As a natural lover and Ambassador for the environmental charity Earth Trust, Nadia is using these concerts to proudly raise awareness and funds for this wonderful charity! Earth Trust inspires people to address climate, biodiversity and wellbeing with the power of natural green spaces.

Their mission is to champion access and engagement with green spaces for everyone so that together we take action for people and planet – working towards a society where nature and people thrive in balance.

Nadia is also keen to feature local young talent to give them, not only the the opportunity to perform in a professional setting, but also to give them memories to last a lifetime.

A local children's choir from Eastbourne will join Nadia as her special guests performing festive numbers which will be sure to fill the audience with Christmas joy.

Soprano Nadia Eide

Nadia’s music style elegantly blends orchestral power with cinematic flair to reimagine songs to delicately frame her soaring soprano voice.

Nadia notes: “I am delighted to be performing in St Saviours in Eastbourne as part of my Winter Light Christmas Tour. The show features a real mix of songs and styles which are sure to spread festive joy and get us all in the mood for Christmas.

"I am thrilled to feature local talent from performing academies up and down the country. It’s so important to keep inspiring children to sing whilst teaching them the importance of looking after our planet”

More information and tickets can be found at www.nadiaeide.com