Star Wars characters to take over Chichester City Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK Garrison is the principal Star Wars costuming group in the UK, renowned for its ‘movie accurate’ costumes, professionalism and fundraising for charity. They will be returning to Chichester to celebrate The Novium Museum’s ‘May The Toys Be With You’ exhibition.

‘May The Toys Be With You’ showcases one of the UK’s finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters. The exhibition features hundreds of incredible vintage toys, posters and memorabilia, as well as some interactive features, including the opportunity to dress up as a Star Wars character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition, which opened in October 2023 and runs until 20 April 2024, has already attracted thousands of Star Wars fans to the museum and has been enjoyed by visitors of all ages.

Stars Wars characters will be returning to The Novium Museum Saturday 3 February

The UK Garrison recently joined The Novium Museum for the opening day of the exhibition, to the delight of hundreds of visitors.

Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Events, says: “We are so excited to be welcoming The UK Garrison back to The Novium Museum. The response to our exhibition opening day in October was fantastic, with visitors delighted to meet a Stormtrooper, Sandtrooper, Boba Fett and Darth Vadar! We’re excited to find out which costumed characters will be joining us this time!”

Anyone who meets a costumed member of the UK Garrison is encouraged to share their selfies on social media — tagging @noviummuseum on Instagram and @thenovium on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) — for the chance to win tickets to visit ‘May The Toys Be With You’ at The Novium Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Garrison will be at The Novium Museum and taking to the streets of Chichester City Centre from 10am until 4pm on Saturday 3 February.