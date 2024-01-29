Star Wars characters to take over Chichester City Centre
The UK Garrison is the principal Star Wars costuming group in the UK, renowned for its ‘movie accurate’ costumes, professionalism and fundraising for charity. They will be returning to Chichester to celebrate The Novium Museum’s ‘May The Toys Be With You’ exhibition.
‘May The Toys Be With You’ showcases one of the UK’s finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original cinema posters. The exhibition features hundreds of incredible vintage toys, posters and memorabilia, as well as some interactive features, including the opportunity to dress up as a Star Wars character.
The exhibition, which opened in October 2023 and runs until 20 April 2024, has already attracted thousands of Star Wars fans to the museum and has been enjoyed by visitors of all ages.
The UK Garrison recently joined The Novium Museum for the opening day of the exhibition, to the delight of hundreds of visitors.
Councillor Jess Brown-Fuller, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Events, says: “We are so excited to be welcoming The UK Garrison back to The Novium Museum. The response to our exhibition opening day in October was fantastic, with visitors delighted to meet a Stormtrooper, Sandtrooper, Boba Fett and Darth Vadar! We’re excited to find out which costumed characters will be joining us this time!”
Anyone who meets a costumed member of the UK Garrison is encouraged to share their selfies on social media — tagging @noviummuseum on Instagram and @thenovium on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) — for the chance to win tickets to visit ‘May The Toys Be With You’ at The Novium Museum.
The UK Garrison will be at The Novium Museum and taking to the streets of Chichester City Centre from 10am until 4pm on Saturday 3 February.
‘May The Toys Be With You’ is open now at The Novium Museum until Saturday 20 April. Tickets cost £4 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12 for a family of up to five (maximum two adults). For more information and to book, visitwww.thenovium.org/theforce