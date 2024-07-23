Starlight Stroll is a night to remember a loved one

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Would you like to remember a loved one by walking under the stars on a balmy September evening and laying a decorated lantern in The Italian Gardens?

The St Wilfrid’s Hospice 10th anniversary Starlight Stroll on Saturday, September 14, promises to be a night to remember. And you only have until July 31 to buy tickets at the reduced early bird price.

The walk starts at Princes Park, Eastbourne, and follows a five-mile route to the Italian Gardens and back. For the first time ever, those who would like a bigger challenge can complete a 10-mile route. All entrants receive a t-shirt, medal and paper lantern.

Around 350 people have already signed up, and one of those is Suzanne Levett. She said: “I will be walking with my family to remember my husband Shaun who died of a rare cancer. We attended St Wilfrid’s on a regular basis for appointments and they made the most awful time bearable.

Suzanne and Shaun Levett.

“Shaun was a local hero having served in the Falklands conflict as a Royal Marine and then later as a firefighter for Eastbourne fire station. He was taken from us too young at 60, but we will always remember his amazing sense of humour and wonderful smile."

St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Senior Events Fundraiser, Beth Hillier, said: “We can’t wait to celebrate Starlight Stroll’s 10th anniversary. It’s always a popular event as it’s the perfect chance to think about and remember the people we have loved and lost. But it’s not only for people with a link to the hospice - everyone is welcome to come and remember a loved one.

“We’re hoping this will be the biggest Starlight Stroll ever and we’d like to thank our sponsor, First Choice Dental Clinic, for helping to make it happen.”

Early bird tickets cost £14 per person until July 31, rising to £18 after that. Under 5s are free. Visit https://events.stwhospice.org/event/starlight-stroll for more information or call 01323 434200.