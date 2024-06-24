Stars Kid Kapichi, PP Arnold, DJ Yoda and Big Joanie to help celebrate The Piper's Fifth birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local heroes, soul icons, hip-hop innovators and radical punks play St Leonards venue over the next few weeks to mark half a decade in town.

For many years the Norman Arms pub, in the heart of St Leonards was a boarded-up shell, steel shutters on its windows, its 1930s arts and crafts interior rotting, and a roof full of pigeons.

Now the wood panels in the bar are polished and warm, the pigeons nests have been replaced by a state-of-the-art sound system, and the place is thriving. And this month, The Piper celebrates its fifth birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening a venue in St Leonards was never the plan for owner Chris Barnett. He says: “I moved here to semi retire and just re-release the odd classic record on vinyl. However, I didn’t want to see another neighbourhood scorched, and a beautiful building at the centre of the community flattened.

Kid Kapichi.

"Instead, we wanted to bring life and vibrance to this fantastic corner of our town, to create jobs and to bring an array of musicians and comedians that would appeal to all our community.”

Renovating a venue isn’t without its pitfalls, and it took well over a year to rewire, replumb and upgrade the venue, as well as to detangle the red tape of trying to retrofit an old building.

But since opening, the club has played host to a stellar range of talent; Norman Jay, Saint Etienne, Don Letts and Kevin Rowland have all stepped up to the venue’s record decks, while live bands including British Sea Power, Nightbeats, The Bug Club, Steve Mason, Bo Ningen and Horace Andy have all graced its stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue has also become a key stepping stone for local acts headed for the stratosphere; fast-rising trio Hotwax have played upstairs countless times, local rising stars Snayx, Wytch Pycknyck and Bad Pedestrian still make regular appearances, and it’s the venue of choice for bands such as Kid Kapichi to host secret, intimate hometown shows.

PP Arnold.

To celebrate half a decade in this rapidly changing part of town, The Piper are holding a party with some very special guests. During June and July, head to the venue to see artists including soul legend P.P. Arnold, London punk stars Big Joanie, rising stars Monakis, and hip-hop innovator DJ Yoda. Plus, of course, a clutch of Kid Kapichi shows.

But for Chris, it’s not the big names that really matter, it’s the support of the town and surrounding areas.