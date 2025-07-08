Stars of tomorrow return to the Eastbourne stage for MTA charity concert

The event will raise vital funds for the Zulu Orphanage in Zulu Land, Africa, a charity close to the hearts of the MTA community. Audiences can expect a moving and entertaining evening of song, drama, and dance, all performed by the Academy’s students and alumni—many of whom have gone on to achieve remarkable success in the world of performing arts.

MTA alumni have recently earned coveted places at prestigious institutions including the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Laine Theatre Arts, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and Performance Preparation Academy. Others have graced iconic stages such as the Royal Albert Hall and are cast members for the National Youth Musical Theatre Company, making this a rare opportunity to see these rising stars in the intimate setting of Eastbourne’s Birley Centre.

Founder and Artistic Director of MTA, Nicole Young, said, “This concert is not just a celebration of our students’ journeys, but also a way to give back through the power of performance. We’re incredibly proud of what our alumni have achieved and thrilled to be supporting the Zulu Orphanage in this way.”

Tickets are just £10 and can be purchased online at https://wegottickets.com/event/660279. With limited seating at The Birley Centre, early booking is strongly recommended.

Join My Theatre Academy for a night of talent, heart, and hope, supporting futures both at home and abroad.

1 . Contributed Ben Young - MTA Alumni Studying Drama at Royal Welsh School of Music and Drama Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Veronica Travers - MTA Seniors Student Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lilly Baldock - MTA Alumni Studying Musical Theatre at Performance Preparation Academy (PPA) Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Ben Young - MTA Photo: Submitted