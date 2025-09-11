Steampunk adventure at Amberley Museum!

Where better to celebrate a weekend of Steampunk than at a museum full of Victorian cogs, gears and machinery? This October, Amberley Museum will be transformed into a world of imagination and invention for Steampunk at Amberley – a fun, family-friendly event packed with games, performances, and plenty of shenanigans!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families can enjoy a variety of lively games, including airship racing, walking the plank, cheese rolling, teapot racing and the ever-popular tea duelling. Children and adults alike can get involved, laugh together, and experience the wonderfully eccentric world of Steampunk.

Alongside the games, there will be stalls selling Steampunk-inspired wares, as well as new performers and entertainers showcasing their talents throughout the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special highlight will be Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – the original Steampunk vehicle! Visitors will have the chance to take photos with this spectacular full-size replica and even meet its creator.

Steampunk at Amberley

Entertainment for all ages will be on offer, including:

Greg Chapman – renowned magician and mind reader, performing up-close magic around the museum.

The Sally’s – bringing their vibrant performances.

Major Blunder – with his unique comic Steampunk songs.

Leigh Pooley – delighting audiences with his acoustic guitar and soothing voice.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Amberley Museum

With music, laughter, games, and plenty of eccentric fun, Steampunk at Amberley is a weekend the whole family will love.

Advance booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.

For tickets and full event details, visit: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/steampunk-at-amberley/