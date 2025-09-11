Steampunk adventure at Amberley Museum!
Families can enjoy a variety of lively games, including airship racing, walking the plank, cheese rolling, teapot racing and the ever-popular tea duelling. Children and adults alike can get involved, laugh together, and experience the wonderfully eccentric world of Steampunk.
Alongside the games, there will be stalls selling Steampunk-inspired wares, as well as new performers and entertainers showcasing their talents throughout the site.
A special highlight will be Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – the original Steampunk vehicle! Visitors will have the chance to take photos with this spectacular full-size replica and even meet its creator.
Entertainment for all ages will be on offer, including:
- Greg Chapman – renowned magician and mind reader, performing up-close magic around the museum.
- The Sally’s – bringing their vibrant performances.
- Major Blunder – with his unique comic Steampunk songs.
- Leigh Pooley – delighting audiences with his acoustic guitar and soothing voice.
With music, laughter, games, and plenty of eccentric fun, Steampunk at Amberley is a weekend the whole family will love.
Advance booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.
For tickets and full event details, visit: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/whats-on/steampunk-at-amberley/