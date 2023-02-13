Stemmed art exhibition coming to Worthing

Currently creating Stained Glass Art for her own practice; Ellie co-runs the Foundation Arts Course at Northbrook College with a teaching focus on 3D and Mixed Media Fine Art. Ellie believes being surrounded by the spontaneous and raw work being created by the students brings a renewed energy and a rich source of inspiration into her own practice as an Artist.Lucy is a textile designer and maker specialising in weaving. She is the author of three craft books and can often be found hosting workshops in and around the South of England. Lucy is passionate about passing on her textile skills and has been featured by the likes of Elle Decoration and Channel 4’s ‘Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas’.