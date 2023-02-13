Stemmed art exhibition coming to Worthing

The smaller gallery highlights several sculptural works made by the students; developed during a two day weaving and textile art workshop run by Lucy Rowan.
In the main space we see Lucy Rowan’s soft, woven forms alongside Ellie Bond’s defined, linear glassworks. The duo are eager to show how their work connects through a colour palette and a love of organic growth.
The show aims to captivate and intrigue an audience through the installation; composition; formation and individual approach to hand crafting each piece of art.
Currently creating Stained Glass Art for her own practice; Ellie co-runs the Foundation Arts Course at Northbrook College with a teaching focus on 3D and Mixed Media Fine Art. Ellie believes being surrounded by the spontaneous and raw work being created by the students brings a renewed energy and a rich source of inspiration into her own practice as an Artist.Lucy is a textile designer and maker specialising in weaving. She is the author of three craft books and can often be found hosting workshops in and around the South of England. Lucy is passionate about passing on her textile skills and has been featured by the likes of Elle Decoration and Channel 4’s ‘Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas’.
Come along to the Preview Evening on Thursday March 9 6-8pm for a drink, a chat and a closer look at the artwork.