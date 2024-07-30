Step back in time for the East Sussex Living History Festival at Michelham Priory this August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Step back in time with our living history encampments, vividly recreating life from the 10th to 16th centuries.

Meet medieval knights and Renaissance artisans as passionate reenactors bring history to life. Enjoy a thrilling day with family-friendly activities including cookery, crafts, clothing, medicine, and weapon-making.

Brought to you by the team that presents the ever-popular Twelfth Night Tudor Wassail, the East Sussex Living History Festival comes to the beautiful grounds of Michelham Priory this August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring a variety of living history encampments, each one is meticulously set up to recreate the atmosphere, activities, and daily life of their respective time period, from the 10th century through until the 16th century. From medieval knights to Renaissance artisans, visitors can interact with historical reenactors who are passionate about bringing history to life. A fun and fascinating day out for the whole family, visitors can expect cookery, clothing, craft, medicine, weapons-production and much more.

Step back in time at Michelham Priory this August.

It will be a chance for everyone attending to immerse themselves in the sights, smells, and sounds of times gone by. From the aroma of traditional food being cooked over an open fire to the clanging of blacksmiths’ hammers, every detail is designed to transport you to a different era.

Devilstick Peat will be entertaining the crowds with his unique blend of circus skills, magic tricks and comedy, as well as his Jester’s School of Jestering for kids to learn the tricks of the trade.

Mythago Morris will also be captivating audiences as they tell ancient stories through traditional dance and breathtaking costumes. There will also be a chance to try your hand at axe throwing and archery, meet Mark Colyer and DOG the Duck and have fun in the Kid’s Corner. What’s more the event is completely free of charge for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the Living History Festival also include entry to the property, meaning that visitors can also explore the historic Michelham Priory, founded by Augustinian canons in 1229, and its seven acres of stunning gardens and historic buildings.

Step back in time at Michelham Priory this August.

Gavin Stewart, Acting CEO of Sussex Past, said: “Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply curious about the past, the East Sussex Living History Festival at Michelham Priory promises to be an unforgettable day out. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to learn about history in an engaging and interactive way.

"They can participate in various activities, try on historical costumes, and witness demonstrations of ancient crafts and skills. Don’t miss this chance to travel through time and gain a deeper understanding of how life might have been throughout the ages.”

Suitable for all ages, the Living History Festival weekend takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend, 24th, 25th and 26th August from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are £13 for adults, £12 for seniors, children and essential carers go free.