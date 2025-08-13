Step back in time for the East Sussex Living History Festival at Michelham Priory this August

Taking place on August Bank Holiday Weekend, the festival promises an unforgettable journey through the centuries, with immersive experiences spanning from the 10th to the 16th century.

Each historical encampment is meticulously set up to recreate the atmosphere, activities, and daily life of the era it represents. From medieval knights to Renaissance artisans, visitors can interact with historical reenactors who are passionate about bringing the past to life. A fun and fascinating day out for the whole family, guests can expect cookery, clothing, craft, medicine, weapons-production and much more.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Gallyard Tudor Dancers will dazzle audiences with a lively selection of authentic Tudor dances, while on Monday things will take a turn for the traditional as Anderida Border Morris bring the energy with a vibrant display of classic Morris Dancing.

Devilstick Peat is not to be missed as he brings his unique brand of comedic circus entertainment to the festival with two hilarious shows each day. When not performing, you’ll find him in his jester’s encampment, running hands-on circus workshops for all ages.

This year we are delighted to announce that the author and renowned historian, Toni Mont, best known for books including “Everyday Life in Medieval London” and the “Sebastian Foxley” series of medieval murder mysteries will be present at the event across all three days. Visitors will have a chance to stock up on her books as well as to meet the author herself.

There will be opportunities to get involved in additional pay-on-the-day activities such as have-a-go axe throwing and expert-led craft workshops that require no prebooking (age restrictions apply). Under the guidance of skilled crafters, you can learn to construct a bracelet from maille (chainmail), try your hand at smithing a copper bowl, or make your very own Saxon silver ring.

Tickets for the Living History Festival also include entry to the property, meaning that visitors can also explore the historic Michelham Priory, founded by Augustinian canons in 1229, and its seven acres of stunning gardens and historic buildings. The delightful on-site Blue Door Café will make a welcome stop for refreshments, with freshly baked pastries, delicious lunches and indulgent cakes made from high quality, local produce.

Neil Couzens, Marketing and Sales Manager at Sussex Past, said: “Whether you’re a history enthusiast or simply curious about the past, the East Sussex Living History Festival at Michelham Priory promises to be an unforgettable day out. It’s a wonderful opportunity for children to learn about history in an engaging and interactive way.

"They can participate in various activities, try on historical costumes, and witness demonstrations of ancient crafts and skills. Don’t miss this chance to travel through time and gain a deeper understanding of how life might have been throughout the ages.”

Suitable for all ages, the Living History Festival weekend takes place over August 23, 24 and 25 from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are £13.95 for adults, £13 for seniors and £6.95 for children.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit: https://sussexpast.co.uk/whats-on

1 . Contributed Hundreds of reenactors set up camp at Michelham Priory for this popular annual festival Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Take a step back in time this August Bank Holiday Weekend Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed With fun for all ages Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Grab a gift from one of the medieval-themed stall holders Photo: Submitted