Step back in time with 80s themed events at The Novium Museum

Visitors are invited to step back in time and relive ‘the greatest decade in the history of history’, with a series of events to celebrate a new exhibition at The Novium Museum in Chichester.

Opening on Saturday 7 December, 'I Grew Up 80s' is set to provide a colourful trip down memory lane! The exhibition perfectly captures the decade from a child's perspective when music was on cassettes, shellsuits and leg warmers were must-haves, and everyone received a Rubik's Cube for Christmas.

To launch the exhibition, The Novium Museum is holding a ‘Celebration of the 1980s’ event on Saturday 7 December. Visitors can expect to meet some familiar 1980s characters, have their faces painted with glitter, and take part in a 1980s dance workout! All activities are included in the exhibition admission but must be booked separately — fancy dress is encouraged! Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children, or £14 for a family of up to five (maximum 2 adults).

On the evening of Friday 13 December, the queen of vintage and retro entertainment, Dawn Gracie, takes you back in time with her own take on Retro Bingo — 80s style! Using a classic cage of balls, Dawn will take visitors through the timeless game with the addition of themed quizzes and games. Expect throwback 80s tunes and fun prizes! Tickets cost £16.50 per person, and advanced booking is essential.

For more information about both events, and to book, visit The Novium Museum's 'What's On' page at: www.thenovium.org/whatson

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council, says: "Along with the exhibition, these events offer a fantastic chance to step back in time and enjoy a journey through the 1980s. ‘I Grew Up 80s’ will bring a wave of nostalgia for many of our visitors, rekindling memories of the music, fashion and toys that defined the decade. It also provides a fascinating glimpse for younger visitors into a world before smartphones and social media, highlighting just how much life has changed."

I Grew Up 80s will explore life before the internet and investigates the shared cultural experience of childhood in the 1980s. Visitors will find more than 200 items of memorabilia showcasing the youthful exuberance of the decade, from toys such as Care Bears, My Little Pony and Transformers, to album covers of timeless musicians like Queen, George Michael, Phil Collins and Kate Bush.

As well as exploring what childhood looked like for their parents, children can explore interactive elements of the exhibition including 80s dress up, trivia questions, games and 1980s themed toys, including many old childhood 'must-haves'! The exhibition will also feature a vintage Donkey Kong arcade game, which visitors can try their hand at for 50p per play.

'I Grew Up 80s' opens at The Novium Museum on Saturday 7 December 2024 and runs until Saturday 8 June 2025. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children or £14 for a family of up to five (maximum 2 adults). For more information, and to book, visit www.thenovium.org/1980s

Chichester District Council will also be holding an 80s themed silent disco on Thursday 12 December in Priory Park’s Guildhall in Chichester, as part of their programme of Christmas events. The 80s silent disco will take place from 8.30pm until 10pm. Tickets cost £7.50 and can be booked through the Chichester Box Office, at: chichesterboxoffice.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873649908