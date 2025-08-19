Step back to 1851 with The Ragged Victorians at the Weald & Downland Living Museum

The Weald & Downland Living Museum in Chichester invites visitors to step back into the Victorian era with a series of hands-on family activities and a special weekend of living history.

Part of a six-week celebration exploring how toys and games have evolved from the Medieval era to the Victorian times, families can discover the charm of the Victorian toy box.

Running from August 18– September 2, activities for children (and grown-ups) include:

Play traditional favourites such as cup and ball and optical illusion games

Dress up in Victorian costumes

Try table-top jousting and explore an Elizabethan Dolls House display

Join craft sessions to make thaumatropes, peg dolls, and cup and ball toys

Take part in hands-on activities like butter patting, sawing, bridge building and more

Listen to Victorian tales from the storyteller

Go on an interactive trail, finding clues, solving puzzles, and learning how playtime has changed through the ages

Experience the sights, sounds, and characters of a bustling 19th-century marketplace.

The fun continues into the final August weekend with the arrival of the award-winning living history group The Ragged Victorians, on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 August.

Visitors will be transported back to 1851, the year of the Great Exhibition in London, when Britain proudly displayed its achievements under Queen Victoria’s reign. While the Exhibition dazzled the world with innovations and grandeur, life for the working poor was often a stark contrast.

The Ragged Victorians will bring this hidden history vividly to life, recreating the sights, sounds, and characters of a bustling 19th-century marketplace. Through immersive storytelling, authentic costume, and interactive displays, visitors will discover what life was truly like for those living on the margins of Victorian society.

Hillary Cunningham, Learning and Programmes Manager at the Weald & Downland Living Museum, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming The Ragged Victorians to the Museum. Their award-winning performances bring history to life, helping visitors understand what daily life was like for the working poor in contrast to the grandeur of the Great Exhibition. Combined with our ‘Victorian Toys’ summer holiday theme, it’s a wonderful opportunity for families to learn, play and experience the past together.”

This family-friendly event offers a unique chance to explore the struggles, resilience, and spirit of the Victorian working classes, complementing the Museum’s mission to share stories of everyday life from across the centuries.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.wealddown.co.uk. Activities vary daily so please check the Museum's website before booking.