Step Inside Newhaven RNLI – a unique group outing by the sea
Are you part of a social club, U3A group, workplace team, or any adult organisation looking for a memorable and meaningful outing?
The Newhaven RNLI Visits Team warmly invites adult groups and community organisations for pre-arranged tours to gain insight into the charity’s life-saving efforts at sea.
Visitors will enjoy a guided tour of the station, a video presentation, and learn about the RNLI’s vital life-saving work — from the commitment of its volunteer crew to the world-class equipment and training that enables them to respond to all types of taskings.
Those aged 12 and over are also welcome to step aboard the station’s all-weather lifeboat, RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland, for a close-up experience of life on the water.
Pete Hodd, Lifeboat Visit Officer, says: ‘We are excited to welcome adult groups who want to learn more about the RNLI and enjoy a unique day out.’
‘Our tours offer a fascinating insight into our volunteer crews, cutting-edge kit, and what goes into every life-saving mission.’
Visits are free and can be tailored to suit different group interests. While there is no charge, visitors are encouraged to make a donation to support the RNLI’s volunteer rescue service.
Additionally, visitors can browse the Newhaven RNLI shop, offering a range of RNLI merchandise and souvenirs — a perfect way to support the charity and take a piece of the experience home.
Book Your Visit. The Visits Team welcomes all visitors. The Lifeboat Station has some accessibility limitations. Get in touch to discuss your visit. Email: [email protected]