Step Inside Newhaven RNLI – a unique group outing by the sea

The Newhaven RNLI Visits Team invites adult groups and community organisations to step inside the modern afloat lifeboat station and discover the One Crew dedication behind saving lives at sea.

Are you part of a social club, U3A group, workplace team, or any adult organisation looking for a memorable and meaningful outing?

The Newhaven RNLI Visits Team warmly invites adult groups and community organisations for pre-arranged tours to gain insight into the charity’s life-saving efforts at sea.

Visitors will enjoy a guided tour of the station, a video presentation, and learn about the RNLI’s vital life-saving work — from the commitment of its volunteer crew to the world-class equipment and training that enables them to respond to all types of taskings.

Those aged 12 and over are also welcome to step aboard the station’s all-weather lifeboat, RNLB David and Elizabeth Acland, for a close-up experience of life on the water.

Pete Hodd, Lifeboat Visit Officer, says: ‘We are excited to welcome adult groups who want to learn more about the RNLI and enjoy a unique day out.’

‘Our tours offer a fascinating insight into our volunteer crews, cutting-edge kit, and what goes into every life-saving mission.’

Visits are free and can be tailored to suit different group interests. While there is no charge, visitors are encouraged to make a donation to support the RNLI’s volunteer rescue service.

Additionally, visitors can browse the Newhaven RNLI shop, offering a range of RNLI merchandise and souvenirs — a perfect way to support the charity and take a piece of the experience home.

Book Your Visit. The Visits Team welcomes all visitors. The Lifeboat Station has some accessibility limitations. Get in touch to discuss your visit. Email: [email protected]