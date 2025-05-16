Step into history, shape the future: Bull House Lewes opens as museum and centre for democracy

From Thursday 22nd May 2025, visitors can walk in the footsteps of the man who helped ignite revolutions on both sides of the Atlantic. Open every Thursday and Saturday from 11am to 3pm, and completely free to enter, Thomas Paine: Legacy invites people of all ages to explore how one man’s radical ideas continue to shape the world today.

Housed in the 15th-century Bull House—where Paine lived from 1768 to 1774 and wrote his first political pamphlet—this building is more than just a glimpse into the past. It's a call to action, a space for creativity, learning, and community. Taking inspiration from Paine’s powerful words — “We have it in our power to begin the world over again” — visitors are encouraged to imagine a fairer, freer future for all.

Inside, you’ll find:

•Knowledgeable volunteers ready to guide you through Paine’s extraordinary life

•Monthly talks on history and democracy

•Children’s costumes and activities to engage young revolutionaries

•A shop containing books, prints, mugs and postcards, etc

•A chance to share your own hopes for the future

Director, Leanne O’Boyle, says “By drawing attention to Paine’s vision, and Sussex’s role in fostering democratic thought, the Centre will use history to empower present and future citizens. The involvement of the local community is hugely important, and we are inviting people to contribute ideas towards its future. There’s lots of ways to get involved, so do get in touch if you’re interested in volunteering opportunities.”

This museum marks just the beginning. In 2026, Thomas Paine: Legacy and its partners will launch a Sussex-wide programme of events to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and Sussex’s role in it. Beginning with a conference in January to mark the publication of Common Sense, the year will continue with art, exhibitions, walks and talks.

So come explore Sussex’s radical past, connect with the present, and imagine the future.

Thomas Paine: Legacy – Igniting Ideas, Inspiring Action.

Funded by: University College London, the Chalk Cliff Trust, Harvey’s Brewery and Lewes Town Council

Part of Culture East Sussex’s Culture Priority Pipeline and America 250 in the UK

________________________________________

Visit Us:

Bull House, 92 High Street, Lewes, East Sussex, BN7 1XH

Thursdays & Saturdays | 11am–3pm | Free Entry

Contact:

www.thomaspainelegacy.org

1 . Contributed Bull House Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dressing up for kids Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Be welcomed by our amazing team of volunteers Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Captivating talks Photo: Submitted