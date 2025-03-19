Step Into spring: the enchanting tulip fields at Tulleys Farm

As winter fades and the first signs of spring emerge, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than by immersing yourself in the breathtaking beauty of Tulleys Farm’s Tulip Festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set against the picturesque Sussex countryside, this seasonal attraction is fast becoming one of the most spectacular floral experiences in the region, drawing visitors from near and far.

Tulleys Farm is already well known for its festive calendar, hosting everything from the thrilling Shocktober Fest to the dazzling Christmas celebrations and lively Oktoberfest. But as the weather warms, the landscape transforms into a kaleidoscope of colour, welcoming visitors to stroll through endless rows of tulips in every shade imaginable.

A Floral Wonderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tulleys in full bloom

The tulip fields are the heart of the festival, offering an experience that is as peaceful as it is visually stunning. Whether you’re a keen photographer, a nature lover, or simply looking for a relaxing day out, the vibrant fields provide an unforgettable setting. More than 15 specially designed photo spots allow visitors to capture perfect moments, from classic tulip-filled backdrops to whimsical floral installations.

For those seeking something extra special, theTulip Trailstake the experience to another level. As dusk falls, the fields are illuminated by a dazzling display of twinkling lights and lanterns, casting a magical glow over the vibrant blooms. The trails add an enchanting atmosphere to an already stunning setting, making evening visits a must for those looking for something a little different.

More Than Just Flowers

Tulleys Farm knows how to put on a show, and the Tulip Festival is no exception. Live roaming musicians add a festive energy to the event, providing the perfect soundtrack to a leisurely walk among the flowers. Meanwhile, food lovers can indulge in a mouthwatering selection of treats inspired by Dutch cuisine. Traditional Dutch pancakes, rich with flavour, are a highlight, offering a taste of Holland in the heart of Sussex.

fun for all the family

At the centre of it all stands theWhispering Windmill, a charming nod to Dutch heritage that enhances the festival’s unique character. Another unmissable feature isTulipa Lake, where floating tulip beds drift serenely on the water, leading visitors to the magnificentTulip Heart Archway, a floral masterpiece that’s as romantic as it is awe-inspiring.

An Expanding Experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the overwhelming popularity of last year’s event, the Tulleys Tulip experience is expanding to two additional locations, allowing even more people to take part in this spectacular celebration of spring. While each site offers its own unique atmosphere, they all maintain the signature charm and attention to detail that makes Tulleys events so special.

For those who have enjoyed Tulleys’ other seasonal attractions, the Tulip Festival offers a completely different but equally captivating experience—one that combines natural beauty, cultural heritage, and a touch of magic. Whether you’re planning a family outing, a romantic day trip, or simply an escape into nature, this is an event that truly captures the essence of spring.

Views of the Sussex countryside

The Tulleys Tulip Festival is set to be one of the highlights of the season, so be sure to plan your visit and immerse yourself in this stunning floral spectacle. For dates, ticket information, and locations, visit the Tulleys Farm website.