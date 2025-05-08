Step into the past as Arundel Castle’s Medieval Festival returns this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This July, Arundel Castle is inviting visitors to travel back in time for its highly anticipated Medieval Festival Weekend, taking place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th July 2025.

Set in 1471, the festival commemorates the end of the War of the Roses with a thrilling programme of historical entertainment. Visitors will find themselves immersed in a world of medieval pageantry as the Earl of Arundel hosts a grand knight’s foot tournament and dramatic archery contests featuring skilled competitors from England, France, Poland, and the Holy Roman Empire.

Held on the castle’s scenic lower lawns, the two-day event includes a tented encampment, historical craft demonstrations such as metal forging and leatherwork, and a bustling medieval marketplace. The schedule is packed with excitement, featuring fierce combat displays, falconry, fire-eating feats, and lively re-enactments.

A hit with families, the Medieval Festival offers hands-on activities for all ages. Adventurous visitors can try their hand at axe throwing, crossbows, and archery, while younger guests can enjoy Arundel Castle’s famous ‘kids battles’, storytelling sessions, and medieval-themed crafts. Live music and entertainment will fill the air throughout the weekend.

Hungry festivalgoers can feast like knights at the Knights’ Table, offering medieval-inspired fare near the encampment. Additional refreshments are available at the castle’s café, tea terrace, and coffee shop, or guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy within the castle grounds.

Talking about this year’s event, Arundel Castle’s Manager, Andrew Lewis, commented:

“We’re thrilled to bring back the Medieval Festival Weekend for 2025. With so much to see, do, and experience, it’s a fantastic way for families and history-lovers alike to step into the sights and sounds of medieval life with the unique and historical backdrop of Arundel Castle.”

Tickets for the Medieval Festival Weekend are available at www.arundelcastle.org, priced from £28 per adult, £12.50 for a child, or £68.50 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free. Garden-only tickets are not available for this event.

Please note that catering and event details are subject to change based on weather conditions; for full details, check the website. Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu & opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.