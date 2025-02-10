Step into the Roaring Twenties at the Gatsby Charity Gala!

Get ready to step back in time for an unforgettable evening of glamour, indulgence, and giving back! Waterhaven Place, a brand-new luxury care home opening in Chichester in April 2025, is proud to host the Gatsby Charity Gala on Friday 28th February at The Assembly Room, The Council House, North Street, promising an opulent night of fine dining, live entertainment, and fundraising for a great cause.

Guests will be transported to the Roaring Twenties with dazzling décor, live jazz, and an exquisite selection of handcrafted canapés designed by our talented chef team. The evening’s menu will feature decadent bites such as smoked salmon on rye, roast beef with horseradish and pomegranate, black risotto arancini with king prawn, and indulgent sweet treats like chocolate eclairs and golden popping candy truffles—all curated to complement the lavish Gatsby theme.

In addition to the culinary delights, attendees can enjoy a variety of entertainment, including live music from Lady and The Dukes and dancing performed by The Chareston Club. The event will also feature a charity auction, with all proceeds supporting Chichester Foodbank, making a meaningful impact on the community.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the Gatsby Charity Gala as part of our journey to introduce Waterhaven Place to the Chichester community,” said Cheryl Tyson, Customer Relations Manager “Not only will guests enjoy a night of luxury and celebration, but they will also be supporting an important cause, helping to make a difference where it’s needed most.”

Set to open in April 2025, Waterhaven Place will offer a new standard of luxury care in Chichester, providing an exceptional environment for residents with high-quality, all-inclusive living and a strong focus on community engagement.

Tickets for this exclusive event are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this spectacular evening! Book your tickets now and join us for a night of Gatsby-inspired glamour while supporting a worthy cause.

For ticket information and event details, please visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/gatsby-charity-gala-tickets-1144085944859