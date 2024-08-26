Steyning welcomes homeowners to Eco Open House event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you been thinking of making some eco improvements to your home but aren’t sure about the practicalities or where to start? Local climate action group, Greening Steyning, is organising an Eco Open House Day on Saturday, August 31 to help answer these questions and inspire you take the plunge.

“With energy prices set to rise again this autumn, this is an ideal time to take steps to cut your fuel consumption,” says Geoff Barnard of Greening Steyning.

“But a lot of people are unsure about what's involved and who to turn to for advice you can really trust. So what better than speaking to a neighbour who has had work done.”

Six houses in Steyning will be opening their front gates to show off the steps they’ve taken to make their homes cosier, cut their energy bills, and trim their carbon footprint. A wide range of properties will be on display, from this old Victorian pub to a former council house and a brand new home.

You’ll be able to see a range of eco-measures up close, including: Solar PV, battery storage, heat pumps, insulation improvements of all kinds, rainwater harvesting, wildlife-friendly gardening and electric vehicles

“You’ll be able to speak to the homeowners directly,” adds Geoff Barnard, “to find out what prompted them to make these changes, what challenges they faced, and how it’s worked out.”

The local Fire Station is getting in on the act too, having just completed an ambitious eco-renovation. A representative from West Sussex County Council’s energy team will be there to explain what they’ve done, which is part of a programme to upgrade a whole series of public libraries and fire stations to modern eco standards.

Entrance is entirely free and homes are open from 11am to 5pm. You can pick up a brochure with a map and details of all the houses from Steyning Book Shop or the Library, as well as from most of the estate agents and shops in town.

Or you can download one from the Greening Steyning website: www.greeningsteyning.org/EOH