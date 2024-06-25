Still life reimagined by today’s artists - Curator's talk at Pallant House Gallery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join Pallant House Gallery's Chief Curator, Melanie Vandenbrouck, for an exploration of the relevance of still life to contemporary artists and audiences.

Far from being a genre confined to the past, still life continues to offer artists a fertile ground for formal investigation. Beyond its traditional definition as an arrangement of inanimate objects on a picture plane, still life is used to explore the human condition and grapple with some of the most pressing issues of our time.

From Hurvin Anderson to Rachel Whiteread, Gordon Cheung to Caroline Walker, Mona Hatoum to Edmund de Waal and others, this talk will discuss how contemporary artists reimagine still life, whether taking inspiration from its historical roots, or by observing the world and society today.

The talk will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 6pm–7.30pm at Pallant House Gallery

Gordon Cheung, Still Life with Golden Goblet (after Pieter de Ring, 1640–1660) 2017.