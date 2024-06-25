Still life reimagined by today’s artists - Curator's talk at Pallant House Gallery
Far from being a genre confined to the past, still life continues to offer artists a fertile ground for formal investigation. Beyond its traditional definition as an arrangement of inanimate objects on a picture plane, still life is used to explore the human condition and grapple with some of the most pressing issues of our time.
From Hurvin Anderson to Rachel Whiteread, Gordon Cheung to Caroline Walker, Mona Hatoum to Edmund de Waal and others, this talk will discuss how contemporary artists reimagine still life, whether taking inspiration from its historical roots, or by observing the world and society today.
The talk will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 6pm–7.30pm at Pallant House Gallery
Tickets cost £15 and include a glass of wine or sparkling elderflower.
Their exhibitions The Shape of Things: Still Life in Britain, Phoebe Cummings: I hear myself in my throat and British Studio Ceramics:From Bernard Leach to Magdalene Odundo will be open from 5pm until 8pm at half-price admission.
