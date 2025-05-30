Still time for half term fun at Worthing's Bounceworld

By dave hunt
Contributor
Published 30th May 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 10:12 BST

Indoor fun with inflatables

We are the Souths Only 'Worthing' to put on these fun inflatable events for all children, to come and enjoy a time to run off their energy, socialise, feel free, and most importantly HAVE FUN ☆

We set up these events so you have somewhere fun to come, we're also inside so the weather is just a distant memory when your here with us :-) win win.

So come and support your local & loved inflatable events and check us out for yourselves, new and old we always welcome you with open arms and a smile 😃

0-11yrs welcome ☆

MAY BOUNCEWORLD 27TH-31ST MAY

On now til Saturday- don't miss us. Please share and tag any friends / family who would love to come and visit.

St Andrews High School Worthing, Sackville Road, BN14 8BG

1-3 £6

4-11 £8

ADULTS GO FREE 🤗

