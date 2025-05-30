Still time for half term fun at Worthing's Bounceworld

Indoor fun with inflatables

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are the Souths Only 'Worthing' to put on these fun inflatable events for all children, to come and enjoy a time to run off their energy, socialise, feel free, and most importantly HAVE FUN ☆

We set up these events so you have somewhere fun to come, we're also inside so the weather is just a distant memory when your here with us :-) win win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So come and support your local & loved inflatable events and check us out for yourselves, new and old we always welcome you with open arms and a smile 😃

Bounceworld

0-11yrs welcome ☆

MAY BOUNCEWORLD 27TH-31ST MAY

On now til Saturday- don't miss us. Please share and tag any friends / family who would love to come and visit.

St Andrews High School Worthing, Sackville Road, BN14 8BG

Bounce World

1-3 £6

4-11 £8

ADULTS GO FREE 🤗