Stone Cross care home invites community to open day

Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross will be opening their doors to the local community for an open day of on Saturday 5th April.

Date: Friday, April 5th

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Sycamore Grove, Lilac Lane, Stone Cross, BN24 5NU

Afternoon in the garden

Taking place between guests will be able to enjoy fresh cakes and freshly ground coffee whilst taking a look at what our stunning home could offer you or your loved ones, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Sycamore Grove will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Sycamore Grove care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 69 residents from respite care to long term stays.

If you wish to book in or want to know more please call us on 01424 320620