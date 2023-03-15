Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
6 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
18 minutes ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
1 hour ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
3 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
3 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included

Stone Cross care home invites professionals to monthly breakfast meeting

Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross has invited local professionals to its monthly Breakfast Meeting.

By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT
Poster for event on the day.
Poster for event on the day.
Poster for event on the day.

Taking place on the last Tuesday of each month, professionals from various care organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove said: Sycamore Grove is keen to part of the community and our Professional breakfast allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!”

Sycamore Grove care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Sycamore Grove provides dementia and residential care with space 70 residents from respite care to long term stays.

Stone Cross