Stone Cross care home invites professionals to monthly breakfast meeting

Sycamore Grove Care Home in Stone Cross has invited local professionals to its monthly Breakfast Meeting.

Taking place on the last Tuesday of each month, professionals from various care organisations within the community will have a chance to meet and network over breakfast provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

Heather Nwansi, General Manager at Sycamore Grove said: Sycamore Grove is keen to part of the community and our Professional breakfast allows individuals from the care industry to meet and connect with one another.

"It’s a great chance to share experiences of working within the care sector, make new contacts within the community, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!”