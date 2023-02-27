Storrington Rotary film night showing Elvis biopic

Storrington Film Nights are organised by the Rotary Club of Storrington & Pulborough District. The next film, on Wednesday March 8 will be “Elvis”.

Film Elvis

Starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, the film details the life of American music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950’s, while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The showing commences at 7pm, at Sullington Hall, Thakeham Road, RH20 3PP.The April film, on Wednesday 12 at 7.30pm will be “Mrs Harris Goes to Paris”. Starring Lesley Manville

