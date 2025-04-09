Strictly favourite Nadiya Bychkova Heads to Felbridge and Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nadiya Bychkova, the Ballroom and Latin World Champion and Strictly Come Dancing professional, is heading out on a national tour with her brand new, intimate show, A Special Evening with Nadiya Bychkova. As part of her tour, she will be visiting The Felbridge Hotel & Spa (Thu 24th Apr) and the Holiday Inn Brighton - Seafront (Fri 25th Apr).

Nadiya shot to national fame after appearing on BBC One’s hit show, Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. With partners including international footballer David James, musician Matt Goss and the popular UK broadcaster Dan Walker, Nadiya became a popular addition to the line-up. She also went on to feature in the UK touring productions of Strictly Come Dancing Live!, and Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals, as well as in her own headline tours of Here Come The Boys, alongside Aljaž, Nikita, and Pasha and the hugely successful Once Upon A Time and Behind The Magic tours with Kai Widdrington

Nadiya is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin '10' Dance, winning in 2014 and 2015. She is also a multiple-time Slovenian Ballroom and Latin Champion and has participated in the Bosnian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

Now, Nadiya is heading out on the road again with this new production, visiting a number of selected venues as part of an exclusive tour. Joined by a host, James Cutler, who is a British Ballroom Champion in his own right, Nadiya will tell stories from her incredible career, whilst lifting the lid on all the behind-the-scenes gossip and action from her Saturday night TV appearances. She also promises to perform a number of dance routines and audiences will even get a chance to ask their own questions during the show. A limited number of meet and greet VIP tickets are also available, allowing fans to meet Nadiya for a photo opportunity before the show.

James Cutler & Nadiya Bychkova

Ahead of this latest show, Nadiya said, “I’m very excited to bring this up close and personal show to these lovely venues on my latest tour. It’s a chance for people to meet me and hear my stories. I will talk about my upbringing, my early years competing across the world, travelling with my Mum, the heartbreaks and highs of becoming a professional dancer, and finally landing my dream job of being a professional dancer on the world’s favourite TV show. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone!”