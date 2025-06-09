Strictly Stars, Dianne and Vito, come to Crawley in sizzling new show

Strictly Come Dancing’s superstar professional dancers, 2024 winner Dianne Buswell and 2023 winner Vito Coppola are to star in a brand-new stage show Red Hot and Ready at The Hawth on Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 July.

Created by Jason Gilkison, the tour will be presented by international dance phenomenon Burn the Floor, as the company makes a welcome return to the UK as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations.

A dynamic new dance show-with-a-difference, Red Hot and Ready builds on the acclaimed performance legacy created by Burn the Floor over more than two decades. The show brings together Strictly Come Dancing professionals Dianne and Vito, with their incredible ability to deliver show-stopping performances, and a cast of multi-disciplined Burn the Floor dancers from around the world who are nothing short of spectacular, as well as sensational vocalists and live band.

Red Hot and Ready will be the ultimate high-voltage dance extravaganza, exploding with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breathtaking moves, from seriously sexy to irresistibly charming, and celebrating the pure joy of dance.

Dianne Buswell has been a two-time finalist during her seven years with Strictly Come Dancing, and last year won the show’s coveted Glitter Ball Trophy with partner Chris McCausland and is hugely popular thanks to her fun, quirky personality and dynamic dance style, not to mention her flaming red locks! Winner of 2023, Vito Coppola, who was one of the runner-ups in this 2024’s show, has become a firm favourite with audiences in his two years with Strictly, renowned for his outstanding talent as well as his cheeky sense of humour.

Dianne said “I am truly excited to be going on tour with our magnificent new show with the most phenomenal partner Vito, and to share the love and the energy as we dance for you.”

And Vito added “I can't wait to be on tour with the amazing, beautiful, vibrant Dianne Buswell! It’s going to be Red, it’s going to be Hot, and we are going to be super Ready and bring to you so much joy and smiles and happiness.”

Show creator and choreographer Jason Gilkison said today “I am feeling blessed to be coming home to Burn the Floor and creating a new show for the first time in 10 years. To have Dianne and Vito leading this dynamic cast really guarantees an unforgettable experience for our audience.”

Red Hot and Ready is presented by Burn the Floor, the dance company widely credited with kick-starting the modern ballroom dance revolution following its 1999 World Premiere in Bournemouth. The explosive show was ahead of its time in combining the art and tradition of ballroom with rock and roll technology.

Now in its 26th year, Burn the Floor has revolutionised Ballroom style on stages around the world with its mesmerising choreography, ground-breaking moves, and dazzling costumes and sets, bringing its now famous, infectious and rebellious energy to audiences every single night.

Italian-born Vito Coppola has a stellar record as a professional dancer and began dancing at the age of 7. He is a three-time World Championship finalist and a European Cup Winner.

A former Australian Open champion and four-time Amateur Australian Open finalist, Dianne Buswell joined Burn the Floor in 2007.

Internationally renowned choreographer, and BAFTA award recipient Jason Gilkison’s involvement with Burn the Floor dates back more than two decades to 1999 as lead dancer. In 2001 he took up the coveted role of Choreographer and Artistic Director, leading the show on several successful world tours and visiting more than 40 countries, including a box-office-smashing season on Broadway in 2009/10 followed by a season on London’s West End. Jason went on to become Creative Director for the popular BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Jason is also known for his work as a television Judge and Choreographer on the hugely successful international TV series So You Think You Can Dance both in Australia and the USA. Over the years, Jason has choreographed for artists including Cher, Celine Dion, Robbie Williams, Andrea Bocelli, Kylie Minogue, Take That, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett and many more.

Tickets are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).