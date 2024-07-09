Summer concert in Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is no admission charge but donations gratefully accepted in support of the Phoenix Stroke Club in Horsham, which supports people who have suffered a stroke or have a neurological condition.
The club supports stroke survivors by providing a range of stimulating activities that aim to restore confidence and improve communication and mobility.
Come along to our concert, support a local charity and enjoy a varied programme including popular and gospel music as well as traditional folk songs. There is plenty of parking on-site and there will be a bar open for refreshments during the interval.
If you are interested in joining the choir visit our website at https://www.horshamharmonychoir.co.uk/ or email [email protected] for further information.
Our rehearsals will start again in late August and we welcome new members. Your first taster session is free.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.