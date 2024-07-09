Summer concert in Horsham

Horsham Harmony Choir will be holding their summer concert on Friday, July 19 at 7:30 pm at the YMCA Football Club, Gorings Mead.

There is no admission charge but donations gratefully accepted in support of the Phoenix Stroke Club in Horsham, which supports people who have suffered a stroke or have a neurological condition.

The club supports stroke survivors by providing a range of stimulating activities that aim to restore confidence and improve communication and mobility.

Come along to our concert, support a local charity and enjoy a varied programme including popular and gospel music as well as traditional folk songs. There is plenty of parking on-site and there will be a bar open for refreshments during the interval.

If you are interested in joining the choir visit our website at https://www.horshamharmonychoir.co.uk/ or email [email protected] for further information.

Our rehearsals will start again in late August and we welcome new members. Your first taster session is free.

