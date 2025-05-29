Summer exhibitions at De La Warr Pavilion

De La Warr Pavilion warmly invites you to its Summer Exhibitions Opening Party on 12 June.

RSVP: www.dlwp.com/event/exhibitions-opening-party

Their exhibitions are free to enter, open daily, and run from 14 June to 14 September.

Claudia Alarcón & Silät, Ifwala [El día / The day], 2023, hand-spun chaguar fibre, woven in yica stitch, 129.5 x 141 cm. Photography by Eva Herzog. Courtesy of the artists and Cecilia Brunson Projects.

Allan Weber: My Order

Working across a range of mediums, including assemblage, sculpture, installation, and photography, Allan Weber's practice is deeply rooted in the realities of his environment. His work embraces the ambiguity, chaos, and violence of urban life, treating the streets as connective tissue, and transforming mundane objects through sharp poetics and social commentary. By bringing materials loaded with history into the exhibition space, Weber offers a window into the realities he experiences and imagines.

Co-commissioned with Nottingham Contemporary, My Order is a site-specific sculptural and photographic installation in the Ground floor gallery that furthers Webber's social practice as an artist by drawing attention to global economies of invisible labour and circulation of goods. Responding to the gallery’s architectural connection to outdoor space through its wall of windows looking out to the seafront, Weber’s works will be installed in conversation with the movements and activities of passers-by throughout the summer months.

Allan Weber: My Order is a partnership between De La Warr Pavilion and Nottingham Contemporary. The exhibition is supported by Galatea, São Paulo and Salvador.

Allan Weber, Untitled, 2024, Digital scan of 35mm image. Courtesy of the artist and Galatea, São Paulo and Salvador.

Claudia Alarcón & Silät: Tayhin

Claudia Alarcón is an indigenous textile artist from the La Puntana community of Wichí people of northern Salta, Argentina. Alongside her own artistic practice, she leads the Silät collective, an organisation of over one hundred women weavers of different generations from the Alto la Sierra and La Puntana Wichí communities. Tayhinbrings together a series of recent weavings created by Alarcón and the collective, presented in a site-specific installation in the First floor gallery.

Alarcón & Silät’s experimentation with materials and subject matter forms part of a wider intent to foster creativity, independent and self-sustaining practice, providing women across generations and geographies the opportunity to transmit a contemporary indigenous culture into the webs of international art dialogues, beyond ethnographic readings.

Claudia Alarcón & Silät: Tayhin is supported by Cecilia Brunson Projects.

More information visit www.dlwp.com/whats-on/exhibitions/