Summer fun at Crawley Museum

With the long school holidays here at last, why not come and enjoy the many delights of Crawley Museum. Based at The Tree in Crawley High Street, it couldn’t be easier to drop in. We’re open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30am until 4pm.

Our permanent exhibition galleries tell Crawley’s story from Anglo Saxon times to the coming of the New Town and beyond. You can also browse the Museum shop to round off your visit. The current temporary exhibition is by Crawley Nautical Training Corps and it contains a wealth of fascinating items. This will be changing at the beginning of August to Crawley Arts Society, a collection of local work by members of the Art Society, Camera Club and Writers Circle.

This summer’s highlight is Alice in Wonderland family fun. Kids can enjoy themselves doing a colour trail through the museum galleries, designing a playing card soldier magnet and fantasy flower, playing a game of flamingo croquet and creating a swirling ‘Drink Me’ potion.

Alice in Wonderland display at Crawley Museums.

Our Alice extravaganza runs from Saturday, July 20 until Saturday, August 31 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30am until 4pm.

Entry to the museum is free but we suggest a £3 donation per person towards our running costs. There is also a small charge of £4 per child for the trail, games, crafts and ‘Drink Me’ potion to help cover the cost of materials.

Our friendly staff and volunteers are waiting to welcome you – not just this summer but all year round!