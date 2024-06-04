Summer fun for all the family at East Dean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Dean village market is holding their summer market event on Saturday, June 29 from 10an-4pm at East Dean and Friston village hall and surrounding car parks.

The event will feature more than 50 stalls filled with foods, crafts, artisan and art, made and created by local producers.

The Cafe will be open with an array of scrumptious treats hot and cold drinks, and local performers and bands will perform throughout the day.

There will also be working demonstrations of local craft and sourdough and a crafting area with free activities for children plus our summer Bingo trail; open to all the family, prize for the winner.

A scone competition is also open to everyone of all ages and abilities. Bring your scones to the demonstration marquee for 3pm judging. There will be prizes for the winners and certificates for everyone who participates

All scones welcome!

The event will have free parking in the Horse field, please use the road side pathway to access the market, disabled parking in front of the village hall.

The market is open from 10am until 4pm

For details please email [email protected]

Postcode BN20 0DJ

What3words hampers dissolves ages

Bus route 12, 12X, 12A, 13X, 701, Open top tourer bus

Find East Dean Village Market on Facebook and Instagram