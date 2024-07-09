Summer holiday activity half days in Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Choose from a selection of themes, Romans, Ocean or Rainforest, pack a picnic, and join us for some silly summer fun time.
Events are Makaton-friendly, support autistic and neurodiverse children and are suitable for any child who would benefit from less crowding and reduced noise.
Families receive a free resource pack to help children prepare for the event. Don't miss out on the fun!
To find out more and to book your slot visit: https://h2hsensorytheatre.com/shop/tickets/
DATES AND AREAS
BURGESS HILL, MID SUSSEX
31 JULY Ocean & Shore
07 AUGUST Romans
28 AUGUST Rainforest
HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX
15 AUGUST Romans
31 AUGUST Rainforest
CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX
23 AUGUST Romans
Socials
@h2htheatre
Bringing the magic of the theatre to schools and families across the SEND community for over 15 years, Head2Head uses the imagination to discover new lands, reimagined classics and new stories with live shows, immersive events and online content.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.