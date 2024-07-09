Summer holiday activity half days in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for a summer of learn & play with Head2Head's immersive fun summer holiday half days in Sussex! Families with kids aged four to 14 can enjoy sessions filled with exciting activities and crafts.

Choose from a selection of themes, Romans, Ocean or Rainforest, pack a picnic, and join us for some silly summer fun time.

Events are Makaton-friendly, support autistic and neurodiverse children and are suitable for any child who would benefit from less crowding and reduced noise.

Families receive a free resource pack to help children prepare for the event. Don't miss out on the fun!

Summer Holiday Activities in Sussex.

To find out more and to book your slot visit: https://h2hsensorytheatre.com/shop/tickets/

DATES AND AREAS

BURGESS HILL, MID SUSSEX

31 JULY Ocean & Shore

07 AUGUST Romans

28 AUGUST Rainforest

HORSHAM, WEST SUSSEX

15 AUGUST Romans

31 AUGUST Rainforest

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX

23 AUGUST Romans

