Summer Saturday market at Herstmonceux

Published 20th Aug 2024
Summer market at Herstmonceux village hall.Summer market at Herstmonceux village hall.
Summer market at Herstmonceux village hall.
Herstmonceux Village market (2nd and 4th Thursday if each month) presents a summer Saturday market on Saturday, August 31, from 10am to 4pm.

With an array of local foods, locally made crafts, art, artists and artisan products, the stalls will be held inside Herstmonceux village hall as well as part of the car park.

There is free parking on site, while an on-site cafe will have an array of freshly prepared savoury and sweet foods, hot and cold drinks

There will also be face painting, free crafts, summer trail and lots to see and do.

Herstmonceux Village market.Herstmonceux Village market.
Herstmonceux Village market.

Pop over to Herstmonceux village hall, Hailsham road, Herstmonceux, BN27 4JX 10-4pm and discover some local treats.

For details please email [email protected]

Find Herstmonceux village market on Facebook and Instagram.

Our regular market is held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.

