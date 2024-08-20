Summer Saturday market at Herstmonceux
Herstmonceux Village market (2nd and 4th Thursday if each month) presents a summer Saturday market on Saturday, August 31, from 10am to 4pm.
With an array of local foods, locally made crafts, art, artists and artisan products, the stalls will be held inside Herstmonceux village hall as well as part of the car park.
There is free parking on site, while an on-site cafe will have an array of freshly prepared savoury and sweet foods, hot and cold drinks
There will also be face painting, free crafts, summer trail and lots to see and do.
Pop over to Herstmonceux village hall, Hailsham road, Herstmonceux, BN27 4JX 10-4pm and discover some local treats.
For details please email [email protected]
Our regular market is held on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.
