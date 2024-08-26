Summer's not over yet: WWT Arundel has a wow for you around every corner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families looking to make the most of the last few days of summer should head to WWT Arundel Wetland Centre, in West Sussex where an extraordinary day out filled with new experiences and unique activities in nature awaits.

There’s a wow around every corner and something for all the family at the wetland reserve where around 40 species, from pelicans to kingfishers call home. Indeed, it’s also the last chance to catch sight of the summer birds before they leave the UK, including the sand martin colony.

Ensuring that everyone gets up close and personal with creatures, great and small, there’s a summer postcard adventure trail, talks and walks to learn more about wildlife, interactive play with nature playgrounds, pond dipping, and much more.

Offering both adventure and a deeper connection to nature, the postcard trail, new for Summer 2024, encourages explorers, young and old, to search for personal messages from nine animals whose postcards can be found in corners of the wetlands.

Noah enjoys the Postcard Trail at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre.

Using the WWT Arundel trail map, picked up from the visitor centre, families embark on a quest to find the postcards and learn about interesting species around the globe.

With plenty of days left to enjoy a summer of wonder in wetland nature, mini explorers can also board a wetland boat safari, meet the pelican keepers or watch the Diving Duck feed in a special cutaway tank!

Claire Hogben General Manager at Arundel said: “We have a great itinerary this August. There’s a ton of opportunity for those on a Summer Staycation to have a wondrous day out. From unmissable meetings with otherworldly creatures and fabulous walks along the stunning wetlands, to a postcard trail which all the family will enjoy and hunting out bugs with the WWT kit. It’s an experience like no other in the area."

The summer of wonder activities at WWT Arundel continue until September 1 with many activity costs included in the admission price or free to WWT members, except pond dipping and boat safaris.

Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel.