Sunday fireworks at Selsey Cricket Club
The Selsey Cricket Club bar will be open to the public on the Burnetts fireworks evening, this Sunday, August 24, from 5pm to 10pm. We will be serving a wide range of alcohol and soft drinks.
Come along, grab a drink, and enjoy the fun of the fair and Burnetts Firework display.
As a reminder, we won’t be opening any more Fridays this year. We’ll try again next season.
Nic Nolan will update us on the plans for winter monthly Colts cricket sessions in the next few weeks once I get availability from the Academy.