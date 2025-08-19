Sunday fireworks at Selsey Cricket Club

Bank holiday funfair and fireworks

The Selsey Cricket Club bar will be open to the public on the Burnetts fireworks evening, this Sunday, August 24, from 5pm to 10pm. We will be serving a wide range of alcohol and soft drinks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come along, grab a drink, and enjoy the fun of the fair and Burnetts Firework display.

As a reminder, we won’t be opening any more Fridays this year. We’ll try again next season.

Nic Nolan will update us on the plans for winter monthly Colts cricket sessions in the next few weeks once I get availability from the Academy.