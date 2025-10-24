Sunday morning blues, django jazz, three-part harmony, piano in Shoreham on 2 November.

Brighton trio have been drawing big crowds around the world and now perform in Shoreham with jazz piano virtuoso, Mike Hatchard.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Django Chutney are three musicians who started to play together in Brighton 2021 - with two of the band actually born in Shoreham - Jed Cutler - guitar and vocals, Tom Bailey - Double Bass and vocals. Third band member is Ben Mack - Guitar and vocals.

Although they started with their affection for the guitar playing of Django Reinhardt they play jazz, 1920s Chicago blues, subtle melodies and racy rhythms, all with an infectious joie de vivre. Their singing is impressive too with three part vocal harmonies reminiscent of 30’s and 40’s American vocal groups like the Ink Spots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their success has taken them to many festivals and venues around the world. Highlights of their time together include two tours in Japan in 2023 and 2024, and playing 10 shows at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Django Chutney Trio

Playing with jazz keyboard maestro, Mike Hatchard, will add a new dimension to their act and make a really wonderful morning of music.

Venue upstairs in the Queen Elizabeth Room in The Shoreham Centre, Pond Road Shoreham BN43 5WU. Lift access available.

Tickets £15 include a tea or coffee and a pastry. There is no booking fee. Car park close by only £1 all day on Sunday.

Tickets from https://wegottickets.com/event/678283 or phone to reserve 07855 693 356