Sunday Morning Jazz at The Shoreham Centre

Peter Long, an amazing talent in British show business, is the featured artiste in Mike Hatchard’s “Jazz Breakfast” on 3rd August.If you love live music and have a sense of humour then turn up at The Shoreham Centre by 11.00am on Sunday 3rd August for a stunning morning with very special jazz musicians.

Peter Long, who mainly plays the clarinet and saxophones is not only a brilliant musician but also at times a very funny man. He will be accompanied by one of the most talented young bass players in the county, Oz Dechaine, and jazz keyboard maestro Mike Hatchard.

After the Royal College of Music and the National Youth Jazz orchestra Peter Long played in a Rhumba band on the QE2.

Back in the UK he joined Itchy Fingers playing alto sax and toured Brazil, Venezuela, North Africa, Russia and Europe. He worked with this band for three years finding himself alongside big names like Dizzy Gillespie, John Scofield, Chick Corea and Supersax.

For about six years the bulk of his work was playing in West End theatres. During that time he recorded with The Stereophonics, “Handbags and Gladrags”. You can see this session and glimpse Peter Long on YouTube (15 million views). Years later it became the best selling recording in the UK in 2002 thanks to its use as the theme music for The Office.

A five-year stint playing and arranging for with Jools Holland’s Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, saw Pete working with Tom Jones, Norah Jones, Solomon Burke, Dr. John, Lulu, Georgie Fame and Lionel Richie, to name but a few, and producing arrangements for John Cale, Texas, Sir Paul McCartney, Candi Staton, Marti Pellow and Chrissy Hynde.

These days Peter Long spends most of his time as a bandleader and orchestrator and directing the Big Band at Ronnie Scott’s alongside his own projects. These include his award-winning repertory orchestra Echoes Of Ellington. Their 2018 album The Jazz Planets won The Times “Must Have Jazz CD Of The Year”.

But what will be on show on 3rd August will be Peter’s talent as a jazz musician playing clarinet and saxes, working with bass player Oz Dechaine and Mike himself, a super talent, on keyboard.

VENUE Queen Elizabeth Room in the Shoreham Centre BN43 5WU. Lift and wheelchair access available.

TICKETS include a tea or coffee and a pastry and there is no online booking fee. £15.00. Students £8.00. From WeGotTickets.com Search for Hatchard. Or copy https://wegottickets.com/event/667468

Parking on west side of Centre building and nearby. Shoreham car parks £1.00 all day on Sundays.