Sunday Morning Jazz - Mike Hatchard’s “Jazz Breakfast” in Shoreham Julie Roberts sings jazz, blues and some Hatchard originals.

On Sunday 6th July 11.00am to 1.00pm top jazz musicians play again in the relaxed atmosphere of the Queen Elizabeth room, upstairs in The Shoreham Centre, in Shoreham (BN43 5WU) just five minutes off the A27 a few miles west of Brighton.

The vocalist is Julie Roberts who has a rare talent, not only the gift of a mellow, sometimes smoky, voice, but an ability to communicate the soul and spirit of a song - from subtle ballads to gutsy blues. She loves the music she sings and sharing the emotion or idea of the song with an audience.

She performs to great acclaim and often to sell out audiences. You can read more about Julie on her website.

Accompanying Julie will be Mike Hatchard on keyboard, Paul Morgan on bass and Tristan Fry on drums.

Julie Roberts with Paul Morgan bass earlier this year

Paul Morgan is a frequent guest musician in Mike’s jazz breakfasts. Audiences are always impressed with his versatility and inventiveness but few know of his vast experience in the music industry. Paul continues a long career working at the top of his profession as an outstanding jazz musician but also playing in orchestras and with pop artists. He was the principle bass player for the BBC Radio Orchestra for some years. The vast number of artists he has worked with include Zoot Sims, Peggy Lee, Ronnie Scott, George Michael, Robbie Williams, Björk, Elaine Paige and Laura Mvula.

Paul played bass on the soundtrack of the Hollywood film “Chicago”.

New to Shoreham is Tristan Fry on drums, one of the most highly regarded drummers in the country. From 1979 – 1995 Tristan Fry was the drummer with the progressive rock group Sky with John Williams, Kevin Peek, Francis Monkman, Herbie Flowers and later Steve Gray.

He has worked as a session musician with many pop and rock artists including The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Olivia Newton-John, John Martyn, Elton John, Nick Drake, and David Essex, among others. When he played with the Beatles he played timpani in one of their orchestral recordings. In fact, he has played timpani with many orchestras, and played on many recordings including TV and movie soundtracks.

Mike Hatchard is a jazz piano maestro and classical pianist, a multi-instrumentalist, fine vocalist, composer, musical director of local community choirs, an irrepressibly talented musician. After the Royal College of Music and the National Youth Jazz Orchestra Mike toured America with Cleo Laine and has been endlessly busy and in demand as a musician ever since. He performs constantly with top musicians both here and abroad.

He hosts several very popular “Jazz Breakfasts” along the Sussex coast, the one in Shoreham has been running on a monthly basis for almost ten years..

Mike’s talent as a composer will be glimpsed in this jazz breakfast as Julie will be singing one or two numbers from the new CD she and Mike have recently reorded - compositions based on poems by WB Yeats, James Joyce and others, plus one or two songs based on Mike’s own lyrics. Some of these have already met with warm audience approval when they were sung by Shoreham Singers by Sea choir in the Spring.

The venue is the very attractive Queen Elizabeth Room in the Shoreham Centre BN43 5WU. Lift and wheelchair access are available. Parking on west side of Centre building and nearby. Shoreham car parks cost £1.00 all day on Sundays.

TICKETS include a tea or coffee and a pastry and there is no online booking fee. £15.00. Students £8.00. From WeGotTickets.com Search for Hatchard. Doors open at 10.30am and the show runs from11.00am to 1.00pm.

Julie’s website is julierobertssingeruk.com