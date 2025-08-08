Sunday Morning Jazz with vocalist Jodie Elms at The Shoreham Centre 7th September
Jodie is inspired by singers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and Julie London. "something about the clarity, control, and purity of their tone deeply moves me,” she says, and she aims herself to achieve the smooth and rounded timbres that these vocalist embody.
In addition to singing herself she works as a holistic voice coach drawing on threads of psychology, physiology, and mindfulness; using the voice as a pathway to wellbeing, better self confidence, and joy.
The audience can be assured of classy vocal performances and the inspired musical inventiveness and humour of Mike Hatchard and Paul Morgan in this feel-good Sunday morning show.
Jazz Breakfasts in Shoreham take place on the first Sunday of each month. Details of forthcoming events can be seen on Mike’s new website, mikehatchardjazz.my.canva.site/
VENUE Queen Elizabeth Room in the Shoreham Centre BN43 5WU. Lift and wheelchair access available.
TICKETS include a tea or coffee and a pastry and there is no online booking fee. £15.00. Students £8.00. From WeGotTickets.com Search for Hatchard.
Parking on west side of Centre building and nearby. Shoreham car parks £1.00 all day on Sundays.