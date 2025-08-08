Sunday Morning Jazz with vocalist Jodie Elms at The Shoreham Centre 7th September

A touch of stardom comes to Shoreham! Jodie Elms is an internationally renowned singer and recording artist, classically trained but successful as a pop singer (a number one hit in Italy). As a singer of jazz Jodie delivers jazz standards with class and style. Jodie is the special guest of Mike Hatchard in his “Jazz Breakfast” on 7th September at 11.00am. Jazz pianist Mike Hatchard on keyboard and Paul Morgan on bass.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie is inspired by singers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, and Julie London. "something about the clarity, control, and purity of their tone deeply moves me,” she says, and she aims herself to achieve the smooth and rounded timbres that these vocalist embody.

In addition to singing herself she works as a holistic voice coach drawing on threads of psychology, physiology, and mindfulness; using the voice as a pathway to wellbeing, better self confidence, and joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The audience can be assured of classy vocal performances and the inspired musical inventiveness and humour of Mike Hatchard and Paul Morgan in this feel-good Sunday morning show.

Singer, Jodie Elms

Jazz Breakfasts in Shoreham take place on the first Sunday of each month. Details of forthcoming events can be seen on Mike’s new website, mikehatchardjazz.my.canva.site/

VENUE Queen Elizabeth Room in the Shoreham Centre BN43 5WU. Lift and wheelchair access available.

TICKETS include a tea or coffee and a pastry and there is no online booking fee. £15.00. Students £8.00. From WeGotTickets.com Search for Hatchard.

Parking on west side of Centre building and nearby. Shoreham car parks £1.00 all day on Sundays.