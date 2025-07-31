Supercar Track Day returns to Goodwood this summer
Be part of the action at the Saywell International Supercar Track Day, supporting My Charity UHS - the dedicated charity for your local hospital.
Watch the world’s most spectacular cars in action and get involved in the track parade to see these amazing motors up close.
Cars on parade will include:
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Koenigsegg Jesko
- McLaren Senna
- Ferrari F40
- Lamborghini Diablo Jota
- Mercedes SLS Black Series
- Lamborghini Countach Anniversary
- Ferrari TDF
- Zonda
*Track marshals in place and professionally organised.
Admission for this event is FREE making it a fantastic day out for families and supercar enthusiasts alike. Donations are welcome on entry and there will be fun off-track activities too. The circuit opens to the public at 9am and the day runs until 5pm.
Every summer Peter Saywell, Managing Director of Saywell International in Worthing, holds the epic Supercar event in aid of his local hospitals. He said: "Saywell International has been holding charity track days annually for the last 10 years at the famous Goodwood Circuit. It’s a great day out and raises funds for a worthy cause.”
My Charity UHS delivers vital funds to support care, treatment and research across University Hospitals Sussex. They go beyond core NHS funding providing equipment, enhanced environments and care to improve the hospital experience for patients, families and staff.
For more information visit www.myuhsussex.org/supercar-track-day-2025