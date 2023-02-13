Superstar Arts: Portraits, Prints & More at Worthing's Colonnade House

For this 2023 exhibition, Superstar Arts are focusing on screen prints and portraits, designed, printed, painted and collaged by the Superstar artists, with support from arts and craft practitioners.
A registered charity founded in 2012, Superstar Arts provides creative projects for people with learning disabilities in Worthing and from the surrounding area. They strive to create meaningful opportunities to develop inspirational and unique ideas and build confidence and self-esteem by encouraging learning through experimentation, questioning and discovery.