Support children with cerebral palsy, one step at a time

Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity is calling on the local community to lace up their walking shoes and step forward in support of children with cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities and rare genetic disorders that cause physical impairment.

The annual Walk Together event will take place on Saturday, September 6, offering participants the chance to enjoy a scenic walk through Haywards Heath and Bolnore Village, all while raising vital funds for the charity. Some of the incredible children supported by Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity are on their journey towards taking their first steps - a moment every parent dreams of.

By taking part in Walk Together you will be helping so many incredible children work towards a life-changing milestone that was once thought impossible, one step at a time.

There will be two routes to choose from for the walk. A 5k accessible walk through Bolnore village – perfect for families, pushchairs and wheelchair users, and a 15k mixed terrain trek through Haywards Heath and Bolnore village for those looking to push themselves. Both walks start from Victoria Park in Haywards Heath and promise a scenic route highlighting the fantastic green spaces in our local area.

Walkers at a previous event.

Children under 12 can take part for free, and well-behaved dogs on lead are welcome to join the walk, making it a great family day out. (Please note, free tickets do not include a medal). Rapid Relief Team (RRT) will be providing a free BBQ and refreshments with every paying participant receiving a medal. Entry is just £20 per person.

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity receives no statutory funding and relies entirely on community support to provide its vital services. It costs £600,000 per year to run the full service which is provided free of charge to families.

Each participant is kindly asked to raise £125 each - covering the cost of a physiotherapy session. This could help a child strengthen their muscles, enabling them to sit unaided, pick up an object for the first time, or even take their very first steps. Every pound raised makes a transformational difference, helping children reach their full potential.

You can register at www.dvlcc.org.uk. Once signed up, participants will receive an email with everything they need to kickstart their fundraising journey!

A young boy using a four-wheeled walker.

Not a walker? The charity is looking for volunteers to help with stewarding and event support. Contact Molly Devine at [email protected] today to see how you can get involved!

For more information, please refer to the event’s FAQs on the charity’s website or contact the fundraising team at [email protected]or 01444 473274.