Support your local hospice – St Wilfrid’s Terminus Road is still open
On average, we help 340 local people at any one time who are living with a life-limiting illness, as well as their family and friends. With annual costs of over £10.5 million and an NHS grant of only 16%, the remainder of the costs are funded by the kindness and generosity of our amazing supporters.
At our shops, you will find wonderful pre-loved treasures, and quality, sustainable clothing.
Our Terminus Road shop has a huge variety of goods including furniture, homeware, toys, stereos, clothes, record players & vinyl records, TVs, books and much more!
We's also holding our 'Brand New With Tags' Sale from 13th October, where you will find a range of high street brand clothing and accessories and charity shop prices.
So don't let the roadworks stop you from venturing down to us! We're still open and accessible by car from the Fishbourne roundabout entrance to Terminus Road.
To find out more about our shops and opening times please visit: stwh.co.uk/shops