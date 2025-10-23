Sussex actor takes on one of his biggest roles in the ring

Sussex actor Dominic Massey is set to take on one of the biggest parts of his life at the weekend.

The 6ft. 5in. former soldier from Chichester, who starred in the TV drama series Go Before Dawn, is also a professional model and wrestler, whose ring persona is “Samson the Gladiator”, and on Sunday he will be appearing in a four-man battle of the giants at the Charmandean Centre in Worthing.

Massey and his tag-team partner, the New Zealand champion Spartan, are billed to go head to head with two of the most feared heavyweights in the grappling game, The Beards, who boast that they are “40st. of British Beef”, with the prize for the winners being a shot at the Premier Wrestling Federation Tag Team Championship.

The Beards, who are “Man Mountain” Karl Atlas and “Mad Dog” Sam Quinn, reckon there isn’t a team around who will stop them from ultimately going home with the title belts, but first they have to overcome “The Gladiator” and his globe-trotting partner, who is unbeaten in a three-year stretch with the promoters in the UK.

One thing the fans can be sure of. Massey, who himself tips the scales at 18st., won’t be climbing through the ropes on Sunday afternoon. The caped crusader has his own way of entering the ring. He steps OVER the top rope!

The show that kicks off at 3.30 also features another international star, “Fantastic” David Francisco, from Portugal, who just happens to be one half of the reigning tag-team champions with The Spanish Luchador and will no doubt be not far away when the main combatants are fighting it out.

Francisco’s opponent is rugged Worthing star Anthony Storm, of The Storm Boyz, who trained at the famed Santino Brothers academy in Los Angeles.

Jordon Breaks, whose Charmandean CV includes matches against world champions Jonathan Gresham and Zack Sabre and the ROH International Cup winner Mark Haskins, and is widely regarded as the UK’s best technical wrestler, is also on the under card, while another giant in action will be Big Country Ben.

Tickets, including reserved seating, free parking and discounts for advance bookings, including family tickets, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or by telephone 0333 666 3366.