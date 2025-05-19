Sussex Artists return to Parham

Parham House, just outside Storrington, is the venue for a new art exhibition staged by the Association of Sussex Artists (ASA). Some 100 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures are on show and for sale.

“This is our third show at Parham,” says ASA spokesman Tim Wheeler, “and we absolutely love coming here — it’s a genuinely delightful setting, and the team here are great to work with. And we get lots of visitors!”

Parham also has an important ASA connection: it is the home of the Association’s Patron, Lady Emma Barnard, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex.

In addition to the exhibition itself, some of the 13 artists taking part are doing demonstrations of their techniques on various days.

Members of the Association of Sussex Artists at Parham minutes after setting up the exhibition on May 19. From left: Tim Wheeler, Colleen Conti, Ian Payne, Fiona Hooper, Jennifer White, Alison Ingram. The show runs until June 8.

“Keep an eye on Parham’s social media for who is doing what and when”, says Tim — who, as a sculptor, is showcasing stonecarving techniques alongside fellow carver Mick Oakey.

The ASA Parham exhibition runs until Sunday, June 8. For details of opening times and admission at Parham House and Gardens, see www.parhaminsussex.co.uk.