Sussex Artists return to Parham
“This is our third show at Parham,” says ASA spokesman Tim Wheeler, “and we absolutely love coming here — it’s a genuinely delightful setting, and the team here are great to work with. And we get lots of visitors!”
Parham also has an important ASA connection: it is the home of the Association’s Patron, Lady Emma Barnard, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex.
In addition to the exhibition itself, some of the 13 artists taking part are doing demonstrations of their techniques on various days.
“Keep an eye on Parham’s social media for who is doing what and when”, says Tim — who, as a sculptor, is showcasing stonecarving techniques alongside fellow carver Mick Oakey.
The ASA Parham exhibition runs until Sunday, June 8. For details of opening times and admission at Parham House and Gardens, see www.parhaminsussex.co.uk.