Sussex band Meet Your Heroes release debut single and EP

Introducing the debut single and EP from Meet Your Heroes, a spicy instrumental jazz-rock trio from Sussex, UK.

Picture the scene - you’ve just slammed your third piña colada, jazz-fusion is blasting from the passing convertibles and the sun is setting in Miami, West Sussex. Perhaps you’d like to take a slice of this vibe home in the form of a slick instrumental number?

Meet Your Heroes is beyond pumped to present its debut single ‘Miami Slice’, dropping 23rd May 2025 on all streaming platforms. It will be followed by the full five-track Meet Your Heroes EP on 13th June 2025. These explosive jams combine guitar melodies, swampy grooves, mathy riffs and deadly improvisation.

Recorded at Third Circle Recordings in Portslade, East Sussex, this original EP honours the swagger of Khruangbin and The Meters while nodding violently to fusion legends such as John Scofield and Wayne Krantz. The tracks are short for the genre, delivering snappy nuggets for the heads.

Meet Your Heroes. Photo by Declan Haughian

The cats you hear on the EP are Pete Hill on drums, Rob Lamont on guitar and Rhys Lovell on bass guitar. Activated in 2024, the band has performed successful shows in London and Brighton, and continues to carve its nerdy niche with the release of this single and EP.

Meet Your Heroes will perform at The Hope in Brighton on 25th May 2025, and at Love Supreme Jazz Festival on 6th July 2025.