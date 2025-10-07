Sussex botanic garden’s spooky trail

A poplar Sussex garden has installed a spooky trail for the month leading up to Halloween.

The family-orientated Paradise Park attraction in Newhaven welcomes families to wander through the gardens and follow its seasonal trail.

“Keep your eyes peeled for grinning pumpkins, giant spiders, cheeky scarecrows and a witch or two hidden among the borders”, says Executive Director, Benjamin Tate. “We’ve gone for a ‘gentle scare’ with plenty of fun photo spots, perfect for a half-term outing.” ⁠

Visitors to the Avis Road site just follow the signs around the gardens to explore at their own pace and see how many Halloween surprises they can spot. ⁠