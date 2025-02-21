Sussex Cancer charity's fundraising challenge for the spring

By Sheri Werner
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

March into March and raise vital funds for your local cancer support charity, Olive Tree Cancer Support Group. With Centres in Crawley and Horsham, Olive Tree supports people affected by cancer, whether living with a diagnosis or supporting someone who is. We do this through the provision of services such as counselling, yoga, complementary therapies, a wig service and group activities that offer relaxation and social connection and are provided by volunteers. As a small self-funded charity we rely on donations and grants and on the support of our local communities in Crawley and Horsham.

'March into March' is our annual walking challenge that encourages supporters in the community to get active and enjoy the first signs of Spring by walking 31 miles throughout the month, whether this is by tackling a mile a day or taking longer walks to fit around your schedule.

This year we will be teaming up with the Conversation Starter project's regular Walk and Talk group in Horsham Park, starting from the Human Nature Garden on Wednesday 12 March at 10.00 and ticking off however many miles can be achieved in the hour's stroll that the group takes around the circuit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone can take part, and we encourage participants to set up their own JustGiving pages and share their progress on social media, tagging us at olivetree_cancer

2024 participants gearing up to take on the challenge in March 20252024 participants gearing up to take on the challenge in March 2025
2024 participants gearing up to take on the challenge in March 2025

We have free t-shirts for participants - to grab yours, get in touch at [email protected] or [email protected] and of course you can also contact us to find out more about our support services for those affected by cancer.

Related topics:Spring
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice