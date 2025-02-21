Sussex Cancer charity's fundraising challenge for the spring
'March into March' is our annual walking challenge that encourages supporters in the community to get active and enjoy the first signs of Spring by walking 31 miles throughout the month, whether this is by tackling a mile a day or taking longer walks to fit around your schedule.
This year we will be teaming up with the Conversation Starter project's regular Walk and Talk group in Horsham Park, starting from the Human Nature Garden on Wednesday 12 March at 10.00 and ticking off however many miles can be achieved in the hour's stroll that the group takes around the circuit.
Anyone can take part, and we encourage participants to set up their own JustGiving pages and share their progress on social media, tagging us at olivetree_cancer
We have free t-shirts for participants - to grab yours, get in touch at [email protected] or [email protected] and of course you can also contact us to find out more about our support services for those affected by cancer.