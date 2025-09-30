Sussex coast inspires new art exhibition in Seaford

By Laura Callaghan
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:56 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:04 BST
Sea, Sky, Salt, Soil: Art of the Sussex Coastline opens at The Crypt Gallery, Seaford, from 15–19 October 2025.

Curated by Brighton-based artist Laura Callaghan, the exhibition celebrates the elemental beauty and fragility of the Sussex coast through mixed-media works, ceramics, jewellery, and design.

Most Popular

Alongside Callaghan’s own environmentally responsive practice — including cyanotypes, abstract seascapes, and a participatory wildflower installation — the show features work by regional artists Julian Warrender (jewellery), Julie Ingham (design), and Kate McMinnies (ceramics).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can take part in a unique wildflower pod installation, creating biodegradable seed pods from seaweed and Sussex clay. These pods will later be planted by Saltdean Climate Action Network to support local biodiversity, with additional seeds donated to the Wildflower Conservation Trust.

Laura Callaghan, artwork on Sussex beachplaceholder image
Laura Callaghan, artwork on Sussex beach

Special events include:

Blue Spaces: How & Why Water Can Make You Feel Better with Dr Catherine Kelly — Sat 18 Oct, 7pm: https://seaskysaltsoilbluespacestalk2025.eventbrite.co.uk

Walk & Talk: Living Shoreline: Discovering Sussex Coastal Nature with naturalist Steve Homewood — Sun 19 Oct, 9.30am https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-talk-discovering-sussex-coastal-nature-with-steve-homewood-tickets-1678459279889?aff=oddtdtcreator

📍 The Crypt Gallery, Church Street, Seaford

⏰ Open daily 10am–4pm, Sat until 8.30pm | Free entry

More info: https://lauracallaghan.co.uk

Related topics:SussexSeafordSkyBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice