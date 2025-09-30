Sussex coast inspires new art exhibition in Seaford
Curated by Brighton-based artist Laura Callaghan, the exhibition celebrates the elemental beauty and fragility of the Sussex coast through mixed-media works, ceramics, jewellery, and design.
Alongside Callaghan’s own environmentally responsive practice — including cyanotypes, abstract seascapes, and a participatory wildflower installation — the show features work by regional artists Julian Warrender (jewellery), Julie Ingham (design), and Kate McMinnies (ceramics).
Visitors can take part in a unique wildflower pod installation, creating biodegradable seed pods from seaweed and Sussex clay. These pods will later be planted by Saltdean Climate Action Network to support local biodiversity, with additional seeds donated to the Wildflower Conservation Trust.
Special events include:
Blue Spaces: How & Why Water Can Make You Feel Better with Dr Catherine Kelly — Sat 18 Oct, 7pm: https://seaskysaltsoilbluespacestalk2025.eventbrite.co.uk
Walk & Talk: Living Shoreline: Discovering Sussex Coastal Nature with naturalist Steve Homewood — Sun 19 Oct, 9.30am https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-talk-discovering-sussex-coastal-nature-with-steve-homewood-tickets-1678459279889?aff=oddtdtcreator
📍 The Crypt Gallery, Church Street, Seaford
⏰ Open daily 10am–4pm, Sat until 8.30pm | Free entry
More info: https://lauracallaghan.co.uk