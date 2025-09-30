Sussex coast inspires new art exhibition in Seaford

Sea, Sky, Salt, Soil: Art of the Sussex Coastline opens at The Crypt Gallery, Seaford, from 15–19 October 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curated by Brighton-based artist Laura Callaghan, the exhibition celebrates the elemental beauty and fragility of the Sussex coast through mixed-media works, ceramics, jewellery, and design.

Alongside Callaghan’s own environmentally responsive practice — including cyanotypes, abstract seascapes, and a participatory wildflower installation — the show features work by regional artists Julian Warrender (jewellery), Julie Ingham (design), and Kate McMinnies (ceramics).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can take part in a unique wildflower pod installation, creating biodegradable seed pods from seaweed and Sussex clay. These pods will later be planted by Saltdean Climate Action Network to support local biodiversity, with additional seeds donated to the Wildflower Conservation Trust.

Laura Callaghan, artwork on Sussex beach

Special events include:

Blue Spaces: How & Why Water Can Make You Feel Better with Dr Catherine Kelly — Sat 18 Oct, 7pm: https://seaskysaltsoilbluespacestalk2025.eventbrite.co.uk

Walk & Talk: Living Shoreline: Discovering Sussex Coastal Nature with naturalist Steve Homewood — Sun 19 Oct, 9.30am https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/walk-talk-discovering-sussex-coastal-nature-with-steve-homewood-tickets-1678459279889?aff=oddtdtcreator

📍 The Crypt Gallery, Church Street, Seaford

⏰ Open daily 10am–4pm, Sat until 8.30pm | Free entry