Sussex Day celebrations in Crowborough

Sussex Day Celebration Poster

Crowborough Town Council are bringing the community together to celebrate this year’s Sussex Day, with a family event on Sunday the 16th of June 2024, between 1pm and 4pm at Chapel Green, Crowborough.

Crowborough's Sussex Day event is FREE to come along to and there’s fun for all the family.

The Town Crier will be attending the event to read the Sussex Charter and throughout the event, there will be a range of activities including fairground rides, Punch and Judy shows, Animal Puppets, as well as live entertainment from Morris Dancers, So Dance Academy and activities from the Scouts and the Girl guides.

As well as an ice cream van, the scouts will be running their popular BBQ with a bread twist activity, cream teas are being provided by the Crowborough WI and the Rotary Club of Crowborough are running a bar.

