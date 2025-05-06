Sussex Egyptology Society's next lecture: Dier el-Medina and the Egyptian Museum in Turin

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news

Sussex Egyptology Society invites you to it's next lecture in Worthing - where Dr Cedric Gobeil will be telling us about his work on-site at Dier el-Medina and at the Turin Museo Egizio.

On Saturday 31st May from 2 - 4:30pm, Sussex Egyptology Society will be hosting a lecture from Dr Cedric Gobeil at Davison CE High School for Girls, Selbourne Road, Worthing.

The Curator of the Museo Egizio in Turin, Dr Gobeil specialises in research on the ancient community of workmen at Dier el-Medina in Egypt. He will be telling us about finds at the site and his work in displaying exhibits at the museum, as well as the links (going back 120 years) between the two places.

No need to book - simply turn up! £5 payable on the door for non-members (refundable against membership if you subsequently join Sussex Egyptology Society).